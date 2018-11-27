Mel B Opens Up About Her Past Drug Abuse

The Spice Girls member Mel B has made some shocking revelations about some of the roughest moments in her life, as well as some of her high profile relationships and her plans for the future, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The America’s Got Talent judge sat down for a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, which will be released in full on Tuesday, where she expanded on the stories she mentioned in her new memoir Brutally Honest.

When she was pressed as to why she had referred to herself as a “pathetic liar” for her past actions, Mel B pulled no punches when she described that the moniker was well-earned. The pop singer also spoke about her time as a judge on The X Factor, which included heavy drug use and “doing up to six lines of coke a day.”

Mel B also spoke about her previous relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy, describing their relationship as “beautiful love story,” previously covered in the Inquisitr, and spoke frankly about whether she would ever get back with the star, who she shares an 11-year-old daughter, Angel Iris, with.

As to a potential Spice Girls reunion that will go beyond the group’s big-budget stadium tour in the United Kingdom, Mel B was hopeful, saying, “I’m just gonna say yes, of course it can happen!” There was no word on whether Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, has relented at all after she announced that she will not be taking part in the 2019 tour.

The release of Brutally Honest sees Mel B make some serious revelations about her past, opening up about her darkest periods and revealing that she had previously had attempted suicide by taking 200 Aspirin pills, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The attempt came in 2014 when she was in a relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. Mel B described what triggered the event, which was when she came home from a night out with Belafonte and decided that she “wanted out.”

Mel B explained the situation in an excerpt from the memoir, which read, “Here I am, 39 years of age, staring in a mirror in the en-suite bathroom of my rented house in Kensington, London, holding an open bottle of aspirin from the stash I’ve stockpiled over the years, putting one pill after another into my mouth. As each pill goes into my mouth, I ask myself: ‘Are you sure?’ And I take another one. Ten, 20, 50, 100. ‘Are you sure?’ Behind the glitter of fame, I felt emotionally battered, estranged from my family. I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen.”