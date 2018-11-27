The 1975 Performs Gospel Cover Of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’, Grande Approves

British pop-punk band The 1975 performed a live set for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge earlier this week, in which they sang a very different yet very beautiful gospel rendition of Ariana Grande’s still-trending new song, “Thank U, Next,” Pitchfork reported.

The 1975’s version of the upbeat pop tune enlisted a gospel choir, a saxophone, and some slow, earthy R&B notes. Although this rendition is entirely unique compared to what Grande sang, lead vocalist Matthew Healy stayed true to the song’s self-reflective passion.

Video footage from the performance quickly circulated around social media. The footage eventually landed in Grande’s hands, and she gave the pop punk band her stamp of approval. She retweeted BBC Radio 1’s video of the live performance and added a simple heart emoji.

Healy was quick to respond to Grande on Twitter, starting up a big love-fest filled with hearts between himself and the pop sensation.

“We (and I mean society as a whole) love you,” Healy said.

Healy opened up before performing the cover about his admiration for Grande, calling her the “main protagonist” in many people’s lives today.

“[She’s] the person I see spoken about most. And somebody I’ve started to really care about for some reason. She’s had a right old tough time and I like her a lot. I think she’s cool. And she’s got a great voice, and I don’t, so I’m gonna sing one of her songs,” Healy said, which SPIN reported.

Fans who watched The 1975’s cover are calling for the band to do a collaboration with Grande in the near future.

The 1975’s performance for BBC Radio 1 promoted their upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which will be released on Friday, November 30. In addition to the cover of “Thank U, Next,” they performed a handful of recent singles that will appear on the album.

The band also released a music video for their single “Sincerity is Scary” last week ahead of the album.

“Thank U, Next,” a song about Grande being grateful for her exes and focusing on loving herself, has remained at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart since its release three weeks ago. Grande also recently filmed a music video for the song that will include reenactments of Grande’s favorite films. Although there is no release date for the video yet, Grande has referred to it as her favorite music video to film yet, and it has been widely talked about on social media for over a week.