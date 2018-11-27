Kim Cattrall Didn’t Like Storyline In Canceled ‘Sex And The City 3’

More details have emerged as to what caused the cancelation of Sex and the City 3, according to a report from E! Online. A source that was close to the project spoke to E! about what prevented the anticipated third installment from going forward.

While the news that the plot would include the death of Mr. Big led many to believe that may have been the final straw in causing Kim Cattrall not to sign on, it may have actually been more closely related to a disparity in pay among the leading actresses and issues with the script. The source told E!, “Kim never wanted to really do the movie to begin with. It was a combination of not great money and a bad storyline for Samantha.”

The source added that the reason that finalized her decision was, “It was a bad script.”

As to what made the script so bad, a major factor was the primary storyline that was written for Cattrall’s character of Samantha. Her plot revolved around her relationship with Brady, the 14-year-old son of Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon. In the early stages of the film, Brady is captured pleasuring himself. Later in the movie, Brady sends nude photos of himself to Samantha.

Big's death wasn't the only reason Kim Cattrall didn't want to do a third Sex and the City movie—Samantha's storyline was written to revolve around her and Miranda's 14-year-old son Brady. https://t.co/8XdVjL5V7s — E! News (@enews) November 26, 2018

The canceled Sex and the City 3 made major news when it was revealed last week by the host of Origins James Andrew Miller that Carrie Bradshaw’s husband Mr. Big would meet his demise in the film, with the primary storyline centered around how the character played by Sarah Jessica Parker copes with his death. Miller said this aspect of the plot upset Cattrall as it would have meant the film would be “more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Cattrall has also gone on the record in the past about how she feels that the story told by the Sex and the City television series and films isn’t relatable in today’s climate, telling the Scottish newspaper the Daily Record in 2016, “I think the climate changed. To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table? It doesn’t mean we don’t need that but I think the pendulum swung in a different direction.”

The filming of the previous two films in the story has led to many stories of behind the scenes drama, as previously reported by E! Online, and it is looking unlikely that a return to the franchise is unlikely, particularly due to the leaks of the third film’s plot.