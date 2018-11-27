Nicole Curtis Of HGTV Says Her Son Was Taken From Her On Thanksgiving

Due to a strict custody agreement with her ex, Nicole Curtis said she wasn't permitted to celebrate the holiday with her son.

Nicole Curtis is the star of HGTV and DIY Network’s Rehab Addict, a home renovation series. On the show, Curtis saves historic homes and brings them to life again. Though she is full of energy and excitement on the show, many might not be aware of the private battle Curtis is dealing with off camera.

She was recently entangled in a fierce custody battle with her ex Shane Maguire, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son named Harper. Curtis said that when Maguire first found out she was pregnant, he wasn’t too happy about it, prompting their breakup. Nevertheless, Maguire ended up requesting sole custody of the child who was born in May of 2015, according to People. They spent a year in court before finally agreeing to share joint custody of Harper.

Curtis says that being forced to spend time apart from her young child has taken a toll on her. She had hoped that she and Maguire could act as a blended family and share occasions such as holidays together. She even invited Maguire to come along while she went trick-or-treating with Harper this past Halloween, despite it being her week to have him. “Even on the worst day, my ex is encouraged and welcomed in our home. We recently all went trick-or-treating together, even thought it was ‘my parenting time.’ I always hope that the same courtesy will be extended, but it is not. I am not permitted to be with Harper during his time with his dad,” Curtis said.

Maguire is reportedly not interested in flexibility when it comes to their custody agreement, and did not allow Curtis to spend time with her son on Thanksgiving. In an interview with People, the HGTV star said she was unwilling to hand over her son last Thursday after he became ill the day before the holiday. Still, Maguire insisted she bring him to the airport to drop him off. “I arrived at the airport and literally had my baby ripped out of my arms and whisked away as I was ‘screwing up’ Thanksgiving plans. The cycle never ends,” she said.

In an emotional Instagram post, Curtis addressed other parents out there that share custody of their children. She emphasized that sometimes it is better to put your pride aside and focus on what is best for the child instead of being so concerned about “fairness.” Despite her struggles, she remains grateful this holiday season for the time she does get to spend with young Harper.