Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Updates On Jackson As ‘Little People, Big World’ Family Prepares For Christmas

Tori and Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World recently wrapped up a fun vacation with friends and family in Hawaii, and now they’re getting things ready at home for Christmas. This will be their second Christmas with their adorable little boy Jackson, but the first where he will pick up on some of the season’s excitement.

Over the weekend, Tori Roloff shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of her with her little family as they searched for the perfect Christmas tree. The photo showed her with Zach, Jackson, and their sweet dog Murphy, and she wrote about how much she loves the holiday season and all of the magic it brings.

That specific post actually included six photos in all, including one showing Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Murph with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Other photos were of just Jackson, or Jackson and Murphy, and while it was clearly cold, the pictures were adorable.

On Monday, the Little People, Big World star posted a photo on Instagram showing the decorated tree with Jackson in Christmas pajamas and Murphy right next to him. Tori said she’s obsessed with Jackson and Murph as a pair and it’s easy to see why.

The dog has gotten huge in the few months he’s been with the Roloffs, but he adores Jackson and the two always seem to be keeping an eye on what the other one is doing. The second photo in this latest post of Tori’s is not to be missed, as it shows Murph splayed out on the floor and Jackson snuggling into his side.

Tori shared a few additional tidbits about all of this via her Instagram Stories. She, Zach, Jackson, and Murphy were at the Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut and it looks like that’s where they were last year for a tree too, with additional LPBW personalities Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember.

Roloff also shared a glimpse at the reality versus the perfect Instagram shot, the process of decorating the tree, and a truly adorable shot of Jackson with Santa and Mrs. Claus. She also threw in a quick video clip of Jackson doing something with a toy and exclaiming he did it with pride.

Tori Roloff always does a great job in keeping Little People, Big World fans updated on what’s going on with their family. She regularly posts about Jackson, Murphy, and Zach, and LPBW fans adore each and every picture or video she shares.