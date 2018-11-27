‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Fans Say Goodbye To Kiki Jerome, Unless There’s A Twist Involved

Kiki Jerome comes face-to-face with Ryan Chamberlain.

Monday’s General Hospital kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Between Jordan and Curtis’ wedding being interrupted by Aunt Stella and Joss finally finding out that Oscar is dying, this episode is lighting up social media. The main cliffhanger at the end of the show had Kiki Jerome in mortal danger. It looks like the rumors that this character is being killed off is actually coming true.

Actress Hayley Erin has been in the role of Ava Jerome’s daughter for almost five years taking over for Kristen Alderson. Erin has just recently joined the cast of The Perfectionists and the rumors that she would be leaving General Hospital surfaced. Now serial killer Ryan Chamberlain seems to have found his next victim in Kiki. Spoilers coming from SheKnows Soaps say that by Thursday, Griffin will get some devastating news.

Ryan had shown up at Kiki’s door after he had just left her mother. His infatuation with Ava has led him to kill her daughter. At least that is how it looks like it will end for Kiki. Ryan wants to keep Ava in Port Charles. Ava had just gotten through telling him that she can’t live in the same town as Kiki. Either she goes or Kiki does. It looks like Ryan is taking her words literally and making sure that Kiki is no longer a problem.

The previews that were shown for Tuesday had Griffin going back to the apartment to look for Kiki when she never showed up to the wedding. It looks like he will possibly find Kiki’s body. However, that may not happen just yet. Ryan may have taken her elsewhere to do the dirty deed.

Things are still up in the air as to how this will all play out, but it doesn’t look good at all. General Hospital fans have taken to social media to say goodbye to Kiki. One person wrote, “Rip #Kiki. Your own mother sealed your fate!”

While it looks like this was Hayley Erin’s last scene alive, there could very well be a twist. There hasn’t been an official announcement that the actress is leaving the soap permanently. The reason is most likely so that nothing gets spoiled beforehand. However, what if she is only taking a temporary leave?

While it definitely appears that Ryan killed Kiki, there could be a slight glimmer of hope that maybe he is just holding her somewhere, possibly at Ferncliff. After all, Kevin is all drugged up and in a straight jacket. Why not Kiki? Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, especially since Curtis brings bad news and Jordan is expected to be throwing herself in an important case in a few days.

Kiki’s demise will be revealed this week on General Hospital. Whatever happens, it is sure to have a devastating effect on both Ava and Griffin, and the rest of Port Charles.