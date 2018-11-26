WWE Raw Preview: Here Are The Rumors And Reported Segments For Today’s Episode

We have rumors of a former WWE champion coming back, a reported Seth Rollins match, and plenty more.

We’re just a few hours from Monday Night Raw kicking off, and we actually have a good idea of what to expect from tonight’s episode. The show takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Fiserv Forum. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Seth Rollins Open Challenge

First, we know that the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line in an open challenge. Seth Rollins sent out a tweet about the open challenge.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself…so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Seth received plenty of interesting responses from WWE Superstars on Twitter, including 205 Life performers Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, NXT U.S. Champion Ricochet, and Apollo Cruz. Curt Hawkins, who hasn’t won a match in an obscenely long time, passed on the opportunity.

Sounds cool but I’ve been losing a lot lately. I think I’m gonna hold out for the @WWEGranMetalik open challenge instead. https://t.co/gTUEZ7MvGZ — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) November 26, 2018

Bray Wyatt Is In The House

As reported by Inquisitr earlier, Bray Wyatt was spotted backstage today. He made his non-televised return to WWE this Saturday at Starrcade, and with him making the trip to Raw, we definitely could see him return to T.V. tonight.

Finn Balor Vs. Baron Corbin

That leads us right into the Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin match, since Wyatt actually pinned Corbin twice during WWE Starrcade. Perhaps we could see Bray get involved in this match, and that could be how he works his way into a feud with Baron Corbin.

To everyone who’s crying about this…I want you to know, it felt amazing. pic.twitter.com/Mni79g2n9I — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 20, 2018

If that’s the case, Bray Wyatt could return as a babyface (which he was when he left in August), but we won’t know that for sure until after Monday Night Raw airs tonight.

‘Raw’ Tag Team Titles Will Be On The Line

WWE announced today that the Authors of Pain would take on Bobby Roode and Chad Gable with the former’s Tag Team Championship on the line.

Roode and Gable picked up a win over AOP last week on Raw, so it only made sense that the team would get a title shot this week.

This could be a chance for AOP to get an impressive win over a team that has some momentum. Perhaps it will help everyone forget about AOP’s manager, Drake Maverick, urinating on himself at Survivor Series. Or perhaps the crowd will continue with the “AOPP” chants.

Elias Vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias has made quite a few jokes at the expense of Lio Rush, who happens to manage Bobby Lashley. Now, Elias and Lashley are going to have a match on Raw this week.

It’s #Monday. I am your dad. I AM your FATHER! pic.twitter.com/iaEmSEyAzY — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) November 26, 2018

It’s not the most exciting match, as Elias’ matches tend to be slow and plodding, but with Lio Rush enraging everyone with his constant “Lashley, Lashley, Lashley” chants all match, it could be entertaining.