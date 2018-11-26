‘Vikings’ Season 5B Premiere Sneak Peek: ‘My Shield Is Gone,’ But What Does Lagertha Mean By That?

Is Lagertha talking about an actual shield or something more devastating?

Are you ready to “descend in darkness” with the mid-season premiere of History Channel’s Vikings on Wednesday night?

The Season 5B premiere has been a long time coming with the mid-seaosn finale episode of Vikings airing back in January. However, the time is nearly here and below is a very special teaser clip for the upcoming season return.

“Since my shield is gone, I have nothing to protect myself with,” Lagertha teases in the promo clip.

There has been an earlier promo clip teasing this line and mixed in with this, as Metro points out, is the appearance of Lagertha running, indicating she may have dropped her shield and was now defenseless.

While it seems possible Lagertha is referring to an actual shield in this promo clip, there are a couple of other things she could be alluding to.

Firstly, she could be referring to the fact that she no longer has Kattegat, that that was her shield. Although, with the fact that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is heard speaking directly after Lagertha’s statement in the Season 5B promo clip, some fans are now wondering if there is a more tragic reason behind her statement.

“If I kill Rollo, I will die a happy man,” Bjorn says.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Already, fans have speculated in the previous clip where Lagertha utters the words about her shield being gone, that she might be referring to her son, Bjorn. While there is no indication yet that this is the case, the fact the Bjorn is now saying he would like to kill his uncle, Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), there is certainly the potential for tragedy here.

However, fans will have to tune into the Season 5 return of Vikings to find out what Lagertha really means by this cryptic statement.

There are also a couple more tantalizing clues in the latest sneak peek as well.

The Seer (John Kavanagh) warns that they are “all going into the dark.”

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson) then insists that he is divine, indicating that he likely believes he is one of the gods in the second half of Season 5 of Vikings. The mid-season finale episode of Vikings saw Ivar taking over Kattegat, so it is possible that he is still high on this victory. Although, could there be something else that occurs in the second half of the season that sees Ivar believing he is a god? Once again, only by tuning in on Wednesday night will reveal these answers!

You can view the exclusive new clip for the Season 5B premiere of Vikings below.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel with Episode 11, titled “The Revelation,” on Wednesday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel lists the following synopsis.