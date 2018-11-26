Here’s How To Catch ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ On TV This Holiday Season

It's one of the most cherished holiday films of all time and gives families a good look at themselves at Christmas.

When the festive holidays roll around each year, there are plenty of great movies to watch throughout the Christmas season. Hallmark and Lifetime have a bunch of feel-good films to make you smile and get warm inside. Freeform has a huge schedule of movies and shows for the entire family. Then, there is the classic known as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and you won’t have as many opportunities to watch it in 2018, but here is when you can.

For some reason, the iconic Christmas film is just not showing up on holiday TV schedules as much this season and it’s hard to figure out why. As Christmas Vacation approaches its 30th anniversary next year, one would think that Warner Bros. would find a way to promote it and show it even more than usual.

Even though it is no longer called ABC Family, Freeform apparently wants to make things even more family-friendly than usual this year. The official website of Freeform revealed its “25 Days of Christmas” TV schedule for 2018 and well, Christmas Vacation is nowhere to be found this year.

There are still some networks that are going to show Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his entire family trying to survive the holiday and togetherness.

Looking through a lot of lists and comparing everything for this holiday season, it’s kind of hard to believe, but Christmas Vacation won’t get a lot of airtime in 2018. As things currently stand, holiday TV schedules are showing less than 10 airings of the classic and none after December 6, 2018.

TV Guide has provided a full look at the times you can catch Christmas Vacation this year, and all of the airings will be on AMC.

Wednesday, November 28

7:00 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 2

6:00 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 6

8:00 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

The listing from Christmas TV Schedule confirms that these are the only times that you’ll be able to catch Christmas Vacation across the networks this year. It is possible that it could pop up on HBO or Showtime or something like that, but the cable networks simply aren’t showing it much for 2018.

Once again this year, you’ll find plenty of showings of A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, Elf, It’s A Wonderful Life, and countless others. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that as those are all classics and more than worthy of repeat viewings throughout the season. It’s just kind of sad that National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation isn’t getting as much love and attention in 2018. Might as well set your DVR to record it and play it on repeat as much as you can.