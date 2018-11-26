Amber Heard Rocks Metallic Green Swim Cap To London Premiere Of ‘Aquaman’

Amber Heard wowed the red carpet during the London premiere of Aquaman on Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported. Heard played homage to her on-screen character, Queen of Atlantis, Mera, by wearing a scaly, metallic ensemble that invoked oceanic thoughts ahead of the seafaring film.

The green and copper frock from Valentino’s Haute Couture collection featured a plunging neckline that flawlessly showed off Heard’s curves and chiseled physique. The backless number was cut out on the sides showing off even more skin and gathered around the back into a long and flowing train, complete with a seaweed green cut out of fabric peeking through. The train followed Heard as she seemingly floated down the red carpet.

To top the look off, Heard wore a coordinating headpiece that fit snuggly to her head and covered her blond locks completely. The swim cap-like headwear was strapped tight under her chin. The headgear, perfectly matched to her stunning dress, was made of the same material — covered in lush green and copper tones, and metallic threads.

“It has a chin strap. It looks like a vintage synchronized-swimming cap. It cannot be accidental. Her character, after all, also has a penchant for gold (her diadem) and iridescent green (her suit),” W Magazine said of Heard’s aquatic garb.

For accessories, the Magic Mike XXL stare wore a pair of bronze leather platform sandals with a peep toe by Brian Atwood that retails for around $295. She wore a thick gold and diamond bangle on her arm and a gilded medallion on a long chain around her neck.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Heard kept her makeup simple as to not take away from the flashiness of the attire. She wore a subtle pink lipstick and light brown eyeshadow. Heard had sweeping, peachy blush and highlighter to accent her soft features.

Heard was joined on the red carpet by costar Jason Momoa, who plays the titular Aquaman. Momoa wore casual head to toe leather outfit, complete with a bulky, studded jacket and brown biker boots He complimented Heard’s copper tones by accessorizing with a metallic brown wallet chain.

This is the first stand-alone film for Aquaman, who had cameos in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Moama appeared in both films and Heard portrayed the Atlantean Queen in Justice League. The film will appear in the U.S. on December 21, but as the Inquisitr previously reported, the film will be available to stream a week early for Amazon Prime members.