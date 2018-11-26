Scheana Marie Admits She Wasn’t Quite As Happy With Rob Valletta As She Seemed On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Scheana Marie ignored red flags because she wanted to prove she was happy.

Scheana Marie has had some “cringe-worthy” moments over the last several years on Vanderpump Rules but these days, she’s much more “self-aware.”

During a November 26 interview with Us Weekly magazine, the longtime reality star and singer admitted to being obsessed with her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, but promised she’s grown since her rebound romance came to an end last August.

“I feel like I’m much more self-aware, self-deprecating, and I feel like I’m me again for the first time in a while. … I kind of lost myself for a couple years,” Scheana explained.

At the end of last year, following her breakup from Rob, Scheana moved to Las Vegas and quickly got a better perspective on her life. Months later, after starring for months in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, she returned to her home in Los Angeles feeling like her “old self.”

After her return, Scheana said she’s been doing her best to make amends with friends who are hopefully willing to give her another chance. As she explained, it was important for her to prove that she’s back to her old self after spending Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules obsessing over Rob and their future together.

When the sixth season of the Bravo TV reality series began airing at the end of last year, Scheana Marie was fresh of a split from Mike Shay, who she married in 2014, and dating her former boyfriend Rob. However, her divorce wasn’t actually finalized until several months later, just before she and Rob called it quits.

Throughout her relationship with Rob, Scheana said she often ignored red flags because she wanted to convince herself that everything was perfect.

“I was just like ‘No, no, no, this is perfect’ because I couldn’t admit that me jumping into a relationship a month after a divorce was a bad idea,” Scheana admitted.

“I couldn’t admit that things weren’t perfect. I just wanted everyone to think, ‘Oh wow, this is her fairy-tale ending, she got divorced and met the love of her life. And everyone lived happily ever after.’ And that was not the case.”

Moving forward, Scheana told Us Weekly magazine that she’s been doing her best to stay as honest as she can be and has allowed herself to be vulnerable. As for Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana told the outlet that fans will be seeing her speak up when necessary.

“I think I held back for a long time and kind of tiptoed around certain people. I didn’t want to upset people. I wanted everyone to think that my life was perfect when it certainly wasn’t,” she explained.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.