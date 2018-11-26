Britney Spears Celebrates ‘…Baby One More Time’ Music Video Turning 20 With An Instagram Throwback

The iconic music video for “…Baby One More Time” is turning 20 years old. To celebrate the clip that shot her straight into eternal stardom, Britney Spears took to her Instagram on Monday to share a throwback snap of herself featured in the 1990s classic.

“Can’t believe the ‘…Baby One More Time’ video has officially turned 20… I still remember filming this like it was yesterday!” the Princess of Pop caption the snap.

The song was released a month earlier through Jive Records and went on to hit No. 1 in at least 18 countries and became one of the best-selling singles of all time. The music video was released in November and the album by the same title was released the following January, as Billboard reported.

Fans (and basically anyone who was around a TV set at the time) will surely recognize the snippet she shared. In it, Brit is wearing the yellow crop top and red and white sweat pants and a basketball in her hands. The not-that-innocent 16-year-year is looking firmly into the camera, showing she was ready to take on the world.

And she did. In 2011, the “…Baby One More Time” was voted the best video clip of the ’90s in a Billboard poll. In three minutes and 57 seconds, the music video crowned a pop princess and created an instant sex symbol.

The throwback snap Queen B shared with her 21.4 million Instagram followers racked up more than 271,000 likes about an hour of being posted. In addition, the post saw more than 6,600 nostalgia-filled comments from fans reminiscing about the video that defined a generation.

“And the world was NEVER the same,” one Instagram user wrote with an accompanying queen emoji, while another added, “Queen of the best first single ever.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2013, the director of the music video, Kevin Fallon, explained that the idea to set the clip in a high school was actually Britney’s. Fallon said he’d recently written a treatment after returning from a trip to Los Angeles, which was soundly rejected by the team, who advised he talk to Britney for ideas.

Fallon was wary about taking work advice from a 16-year-old. But then he considered that he was British and significantly older, and that Britney might indeed know her audience better.

“So perhaps it might behoove me to just shut my mouth and listen. She said, ‘you know, I want to be in a schoolroom with a bunch of cute boys and have a lot of dancing.’ So that was the kernel of the idea,” Fallon told The Daily Beast.