‘This Is Us’ Star Melanie Liburd Wears Blue Bikini On ‘Cheeky’ Palm Springs Getaway

The British-born actress enjoys some down time after her heavy scene on the NBC drama.

Melanie Liburd is taking a break from her emotional scenes on This Is Us. The 31-year-old actress, who joined the cast as Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) new girlfriend for the third season of the NBC drama, posted an Instagram selfie which shows her relaxing during a getaway in California over the Thanksgiving break.

Liburd is wearing a blue bikini in the snap as she shows off her toned arms and gives fans a peace sign. The British actress tagged the post #PalmSpings and described her jaunt as a “cheeky getaway.”

A day lounging in the Palm Springs sun is a far cry from where This Is Us viewers last saw Liburd’s character.

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you did not yet watch the This Is Us episode, “Sometimes.”

On This Is Us, Melanie Liburd’s Zoey was last seen suffering from food poisoning after eating a very questionable meal with Kevin while they were exploring his late father’s history in the war. In that same episode, Zoey revealed that she had been sexually abused by her father, which made for a gut-wrenching scene for Liburd.

After such a heavy scene, This Is Us fans are now happy to see the new NBC star as she relaxes in Palm Springs over the holiday weekend. You can see Melanie Liburd’s bikini photo below.

This Is Us fans are just getting to know Melanie Liburd’s character, but they will soon get the full story on Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) free-spirited cousin. Liburd told the Wrap an upcoming Beth-centric episode will shed new light on her relationship with Zoey.

“It’s coming up, actually,” Liburd told the Wrap.

“I think it’s [Episode 313]. …I’m really excited. Beth and Zoe grew up together, I think there’s a few years between them. So it would be amazing to see how Zoe came in after she was abandoned by her mum and then kind of see the children explore that and grow up together and grow to love each other. They have such a wonderful relationship now, They’re like sisters.”

Fans will have to wait a while to learn more about Beth and Zoey’s story. The This Is Us fall finale, titled, “The Beginning Is the End is the Beginning” is only the ninth episode of the season. After that episode airs, the show is on hiatus until January, when it will pick up with Episode 310. Still, that gives Melanie Liburd a bit more time for another cheeky getaway if she wants.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.