Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus Tease New Music With Mysterious Video Of A Broken Heart

On Sunday morning, British music producer Mark Ronson hopped on social media to offer fans a cryptic glimpse of new music coming soon. Pop star Miley Cyrus broke her social media blackout to post the same message, confirming that the two have been working on the project together.

Ronson shared news of the upcoming release via a mysterious video of a red disco ball shaped like a heart, shattered down the middle. As the video zoomed in on the spinning disco ball, a dramatic instrumental tune featuring an electric violin played, which could indicate that the new song will be a ballad, HelloGiggles reported.

“The heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think # featuringwho?” Ronson’s caption read, which appeared on Instagram and Twitter.

While Ronson didn’t directly reveal who he worked with on the new song, Cyrus spilled the beans by sharing the same video to her social media. The Hannah Montana alum simply wrote a date in the caption, November 29, along with a broken heart emoji. She also mentioned Ronson.

Pop Crave then tweeted the name of the song: “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Cyrus retweeted the tweet, hopefully confirming the title.

On Monday afternoon, Cyrus shared an even more confusing video on Instagram. The video featured the same electric violin tune and showed a person dressed as a clown running down a street through a crowd. The camera sped up, as if it were a car driving beside the clown, to capture the clown looking directly at the lens.

the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuringwho? pic.twitter.com/N8Itndhsuf — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 25, 2018

In the beginning of the video, the letters “E” and “A” appeared in big pink letters, and possibly the second half of a letter “K.” The full phrase is likely to be the song’s title.

In addition to sharing the cryptic videos, Ronson and Cyrus both changed their social media icons to an image of a silver disco ball, again shaped like a heart and broken in the middle, attached to a chain. Cyrus’s website bears this same image.

The update is especially big news for Cyrus, who had been on a social media blackout until now, according to Newsweek. In July, the singer deleted all of her Instagram posts, changed all of her social media icons to simple black screens, and wiped out her website.

Shortly after the music producer and pop singer shared their announcements, Saturday Night Live posted a sneak peak of the musical performance lineups for their upcoming shows on December 1, 8, and 15, NME reported. Ronson and Cyrus are listed together for a performance on December 15.