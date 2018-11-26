Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Is Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9

Lauren Comeau has officially joined the cast of 'Teen Mom 2.'

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau will appear alongside one another during the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2.

Although Comeau was previously against joining the MTV reality series, she confirmed a change of heart to Radar Online this week. She would go on to explain why joining the show now makes sense for her family.

“It was pretty much impossible for [Javi] to do any filming without me saying yes,” she explained on November 26. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to [Lincoln’s] games or we wouldn’t have been able to go to the games together or interact at all. It wasn’t going to be natural.”

As Comeau admitted, it wasn’t her plan to join the Teen Mom 2 cast, but “that was the way it worked out.”

So far, Marroquin has revealed that during Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, his girlfriend will be seen interacting with him and his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, while attending his son’s sporting events. As for the recent birth of their second son, Eli, the couple will not be seen welcoming their child at the hospital. Instead, because cameras weren’t allowed at the facility where Comeau gave birth, they were filmed arriving to their Delaware home from the hospital — with their new baby in tow.

“They filmed us coming home [from the hospital] and Lincoln’s birthday party. That will be the extent of it,” Marroquin explained of what fans will be seeing.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau dated briefly last summer, reconciling their romance earlier this year after Marroquin’s split from their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. As fans likely noticed, Marroquin’s relationship with Comeau got serious nearly immediately. Just a couple of months after their reconciliation was confirmed, her pregnancy was announced.

Because Marroquin and Comeau’s relationship began so soon after his relationship with DeJesus ended, she has accused him of being unfaithful. That said, Comeau insists that she and Marroquin did not reunite until after he split from DeJesus in February.

“I’ll tell you the day I conceived! March 10,” Comeau confirmed to Radar Online on November 20. “We know the timeline… We know when we conceived. We haven’t seen each other in February. There was no possible way of cheating.”

Comeau went on to encourage DeJesus not to take her baby joy from her, and said that the cheating allegations have been “frustrating.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is expected to begin airing sometime early next year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.