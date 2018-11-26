‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Checks In And Wreaks Havoc

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 27 bring communication from Victor, a big confrontation between Cane and Devon, and doubt for Mariah.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) connects with Victor (Eric Braeden) who’s been away on an extended business trip, according to She Knows Soaps. Just because Victor has been away, though, doesn’t mean he hasn’t kept in the know about Genoa City happenings. There’s no way Victor hasn’t kept an eye on things back home, so expect him to offer Nikki some support. Perhaps, Victor even managed to figure out their involvement with J.T.’s murder and had the body moved.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) grows concerned about Devon (Bryton James). Since Hilary’s death, Devon’s grief seems to be getting the best of him. Plus, he faces the guilt of knowing that he helped put his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) behind bars when he was so angry after Hilary’s death. Now, the prison moved Lily four hours away from home, and the long drives are causing issues visiting her. While nobody would expect him to be the same person he was before he lost his wife and unborn child, Devon has shocked his family by doing things entirely out of character for himself — like partying all night long and skipping Thanksgiving with family to hang with colleagues.

When Cane realizes that Devon is avoiding Lily, he cannot help but confront his brother-in-law. Of course, with the way Devon has blown off family and friends recently, he might not be willing even to consider the things Cane asks him. Devon feels it’s impossible to discuss what the’s thankful for with Lily, so he hasn’t visited her even though Cane lets him know that Lily really needs her brother.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) doubts her future with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Now that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) visited Tessa, Mariah’s girlfriend smells a rat, and she accuses Mariah of sicking Vicky on her. While Mariah has no clue about Victoria, she does admit that she told Sharon (Sharon Case) the truth about Tessa blackmailing the Fab Four.

When Tessa reveals that Victoria took her backup thumb drive, Mariah realizes that Tess never actually chose her over the video, which cuts deep. During their argument, Tessa wonders if there is anything worth saving in their relationship, and Mariah doesn’t have an answer for her. After all that’s happened, it seems like these two are headed for splitsville sooner rather than later — especially considering all the lying they’ve both done to each other.