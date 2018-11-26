Mia Love, Defeated Republican Congresswoman, Rips Trump In Concession Speech

Conceding defeat in Utah race, the Congresswoman accused the president of having "no real relationships, just convenient transactions."

Rep. Mia Love, a Republican from Utah, delivered a concession speech Monday, following her defeat by Democrat Ben McAdams. And in the speech, the outgoing Congresswoman had some harsh words for President Trump, who had criticized her on the day after the election.

Love, who had served two terms in the House and was the only African-American Republican woman in Congress for her entire tenure, had appeared to have lost on election night. In his first public comments after the election, the president had criticized candidates who had refused to campaign with him, Love included.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said on November 7.

“Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

But the race wasn’t officially over yet, and days later, Love actually went ahead in the vote count. McAdams ultimately went ahead again and was declared the winner. And Love took shots at the president Monday, as reported by CNN.

“When President Trump took a jab at me, because he thought that the race was over, and he lamented that I wouldn’t ask him to come to the state of Utah, I was somewhat surprised at first… the President’s behavior towards me made me wonder: What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican,” Love said in her speech.

“It was not really about asking him to do more, was it? Or was it something else? Well Mr. President, we’ll have to chat about that. This gave me a real vision of his world as it is- no real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”

Love went on to cite “the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans… because Republicans never take minority communities into their home and citizens into their homes and into their hearts, they stay with Democrats and bureaucrats in Washington they do take them home, or at least make them feel that they have a home.”

She also noted that Democrats succeeded in electing several minorities to office in this year’s election, while also criticizing Democrats for not doing enough to help those voters. She also bashed the media and her opponent for what she described as “smears” about her record and referred to McAdams as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Love, a former mayor of Saratoga Springs, was elected in 2014 to represent Utah’s fourth Congressional District, which includes Salt Lake County and part of Salt Lake City. The district re-elected her in 2016.