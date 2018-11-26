Christine Blasey Ford Thanks Supporters: ‘I Am Grateful To Have Had The Opportunity To Fulfill My Civic Duty’

Ford addressed those who donated to a fundraiser that was set up to help her pay for extra security following the Kavanaugh hearings.

Not much has been heard lately from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who came into the public eye after accusing Brett Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school. Kavanaugh vehemently denied these allegations, and the case was taken in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite many people finding Ford’s testimony to be moving, Kavanaugh was eventually elected to the Supreme Court. According to the Huffington Post, Ford has had to keep a low profile due to the constant harassment she’s been receiving since the hearings.

Ford has even had to relocate due to death threats. Supporters of Ford set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe, where they’ve surpassed their initial goal of $150,000 — and have raised $647,000 as of Monday, November 26. Ford posted an update to the fundraiser’s page, thanking those who have donated to help her and explaining that — with her new fund — she was able to purchase a home security system, a team of security detail, and a safe place to stay for her and her family.

“Words are not adequate to thank all of you who supported me since I came forward to tell the Senate that I had been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh,” Ford wrote. “Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy. Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pool / Getty Images

Ford announced that she would now be closing the fundraiser, and will no longer be accepting donations. She stated that any extra money she received will go towards trauma survivors. While Ford’s life has spiraled into chaos ever since she decided to come forward, she still appears not to regret her choice. Especially comforting to her were the kind messages she received from fellow victims, particularly those who told Ford that her testimony had inspired them.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time. I send you my heartfelt love and support.”

While Ford has garnered attention from many people who either disbelieve or disagree with her account of events, she has also, apparently, gained many admirers.