Jenna Jameson Shows The Result Of Her Non-Gym Workout Routine With Before & After Snap On Instagram

Jenna Jameson has been documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram ever since she gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017. Most recently, the former adult film star and reality TV personality took to the popular social media platform to share a “before and after” snap that shows her slimmer and well-toned body, which she attributes to her newly developed no-gym workout efforts.
In the “before” snap, the 44-year-old is wearing an all-black outfit in front of the mirror, showing a fuller, less toned figure. In the “after” photo, Jameson is again posing in front of a full-length mirror for a selfie, but this time she is donning a floral printed one-piece bodysuit that showcases her fit legs and booty.
As Women’s Health magazine pointed out, Jameson hates the gym. In fact, she “despises,” she said in her own words in her Instagram post.
“Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there,” she wrote in the caption.
But during her post-pregnancy journey, Jameson realized dieting alone wasn’t going to help tone her body. Because going to the gym on a daily basis wasn’t going to do it for her, she began focusing on the exercises she already engages in daily and making them more intensive.
Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned. At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there. So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs. It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym… get out, move your body and live life!!!! #keto #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #fitmom #ketodiet #ketotransformation #healthylifestyle #heal #fitnessmotivation
The entrepreneur and author explains that she already goes on walks with Batel, so she simply made them more intense and began taking her hiking, which is something they can both enjoy. In addition, Jameson has also started running stairs. And the results are finally showing, she said.
The snap, which she shared with her 339,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 770 comments, with fans sharing words of encouragement as well as praise for her progress and discipline.
“Can we just stop EVERYTHING and discuss your thighs? How amazing do they look,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I adore you. I think you are beautiful at any size.”
As Women’s Health detailed, Jameson attributes her dramatic weight loss to following a strict keto diet, a popular and controversial diet that consists of a consuming high-fat, adequate-protein and low-carbohydrate foods.
Earlier this month, Jameson took to her Instagram to answer fans’ questions and added that in addition to the less structured form of exercise she detailed in the recent post, she also does a little yoga and weight lifting, as Women’s Health pointed out.
“I only began lifting weights and a bit of yoga this last month,” she is quoted as saying.
I think my most frequently asked question is “where do I start with Keto?” . First, get right in your mind! Be positive and visualize success! Second, CLEAN OUT YOUR KITCHEN. Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you’ve been poisoning yourself with. By the way, I look at sugar like poison, it helps me refuse to eat it! Third, GO SHOPPING! I suggest Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s. They don’t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed. Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the isles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food not a mixture of chemicals it’s what god intended you to eat! Once you get in the groove eating #keto becomes second nature! Love you! Keto on my friend! #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #ketodiet #beforeandafter #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney *by the way- I will be cooking a keto thanksgiving! Would you like a dedicated post and menu? ????