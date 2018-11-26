Jenna Jameson Shows The Result Of Her Non-Gym Workout Routine With Before & After Snap On Instagram

Jenna Jameson has been documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram ever since she gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017. Most recently, the former adult film star and reality TV personality took to the popular social media platform to share a “before and after” snap that shows her slimmer and well-toned body, which she attributes to her newly developed no-gym workout efforts.

In the “before” snap, the 44-year-old is wearing an all-black outfit in front of the mirror, showing a fuller, less toned figure. In the “after” photo, Jameson is again posing in front of a full-length mirror for a selfie, but this time she is donning a floral printed one-piece bodysuit that showcases her fit legs and booty.

As Women’s Health magazine pointed out, Jameson hates the gym. In fact, she “despises,” she said in her own words in her Instagram post.

“Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there,” she wrote in the caption.

But during her post-pregnancy journey, Jameson realized dieting alone wasn’t going to help tone her body. Because going to the gym on a daily basis wasn’t going to do it for her, she began focusing on the exercises she already engages in daily and making them more intensive.

The entrepreneur and author explains that she already goes on walks with Batel, so she simply made them more intense and began taking her hiking, which is something they can both enjoy. In addition, Jameson has also started running stairs. And the results are finally showing, she said.

The snap, which she shared with her 339,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 770 comments, with fans sharing words of encouragement as well as praise for her progress and discipline.

“Can we just stop EVERYTHING and discuss your thighs? How amazing do they look,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I adore you. I think you are beautiful at any size.”

As Women’s Health detailed, Jameson attributes her dramatic weight loss to following a strict keto diet, a popular and controversial diet that consists of a consuming high-fat, adequate-protein and low-carbohydrate foods.

Earlier this month, Jameson took to her Instagram to answer fans’ questions and added that in addition to the less structured form of exercise she detailed in the recent post, she also does a little yoga and weight lifting, as Women’s Health pointed out.

“I only began lifting weights and a bit of yoga this last month,” she is quoted as saying.