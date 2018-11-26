Demi Rose Goes Braless, Flaunts Cleavage In Racy Dress

Demi Rose is heating up social media yet again. The Instagram sensation took to her feed on Monday to share a sexy new photo of herself rocking a cleavage-baring dress.

On Monday, November 26, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her wearing a very low-cut gold sequined dress, one which boasted gold button accents. The model rocked the ensemble with no bra, flauting her ample cleavage.

Demi wore a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, her makeup including a bronzed glow, dark eyeliner and eyelashes, pink eye shadow, and a berry lip color. Rose revealed that Jay Birmingham had styled her hair, which was parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek and shiny bun at the base of her head. Her stunning dress came from Annie’s Ibiza, while her makeup was done by Facedbyreem on Instagram.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi loves to share racy photos of herself on social media and has made a name for herself on Instagram, accumulating nearly 8 millions followers to date. She’s also known for dating Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, in the past.

Although Demi Rose hails from Wolverhampton, she has hinted that a move to L.A. could be in her near future — especially since she has big Hollywood dreams of starring in movies. Rose has previously shared that she would eventually love to become a Bond girl.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” Rose said during a recent interview.

Demi has also recently opened up about her health and fitness, telling fans that she has a figure that gains weight easily, so she has to be careful and mindful of what she eats on a daily basis.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake! All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy,” Demi Rose stated.

No matter what the future holds for the Instagram starlet, one thing can be certain. She has a huge group of admirers on Instagram hanging on her every word — and share — that she makes, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.