Kendall Jenner Continues To Support Boyfriend Ben Simmons’ NBA Career, Despite Petition From 76ers Fans

What petition?

Kendall Jenner isn’t phased by a petition from Philadelphia 76ers fans, one which called for the reality star and model to stop attending the team’s home games.

Following news of the petition, which was started after the 76ers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed attending the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On November 26, Just Jared shared a photo of Jenner at the Barclays Center, and revealed that the model is now “on the road” with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

Jenner and Simmons have been dating on and off for the past several months.

Over the weekend, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life and suggested that Simmons wasn’t at all worried about Jenner potentially bringing the alleged “Kardashian curse” to his games.

“Ben isn’t superstitious at all, so he’s certainly not going to subscribe to some ludicrous idea that dating somebody in a certain family can damage your career,” the source explained. “Ben is aware though of how important it is that he remains focused on his game, and he does, like a laser beam — even with Kendall sitting right there in the audience Ben can tune her right out and concentrate solely on the business at hand.”

According to the insider, Ben feels that past boyfriends of Jenner and her famous sisters — including Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Blake Griffin, and Jordan Clarkson — have suffered on the court during their Kardashian romances because they’ve gotten caught up “in the whole paparazzi/reality TV nonsense” that comes with dating the ladies.

“He’s too smart for that though,” the source continued. “Ben is all about the game, Kendall comes a (very close) second to that.”

While Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have done their best to keep their relationship to themselves, they have been caught together on a number of occasions, including a post-game outing on Friday night.

Prior to her relationship with Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner was linked to Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, Simmons was previously linked to singer Tinashe.

Jenner and Griffin reportedly dated one another for several months, until splitting over the summer amid his custody drama with his children’s mother — Brynn Cameron.

