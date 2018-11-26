Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo Of Nude Backside In Racy New Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off some major skin in her latest Instagram photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has flaunted her bare backside in the racy snapshot.

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Monday to reveal some very sexy photos of herself that she recently shot for the December/January edition of GQ Mexico. In one photo, her completely nude posterior is on full display.

In the black and white picture, Kourtney stands in front of a gorgeous landscape while wearing a long-sleeved black turtleneck. The mother-of-three pulls the shirt down in front, while her completely naked behind is captured by the camera.

Kardashian’s dark hair is seen parted down the middle and is styled in loose, natural looking waves for the photo. She turns her head to the side and closes her eyes in the image. Kourtney also dons a pair of earrings for the photo shoot, and not much else.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the reality star posted three photos from the same shoot earlier in the day, revealing her famous curves in an array of sexy bodysuits and lingerie. She thanked GQ Mexico for allowing her to grace the cover of their upcoming issue.

Kourtney Kardashian decided to share the risque photos of herself in the magazine after having spent the weekend with family and friends celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, Kourtney revealed that she felt so blessed to be waking up in the same house with her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Khloe was busy in Cleveland, spending time with baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the holiday. The rest of Kourtney’s family, like brother Rob Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, and grandmother MJ, were all in attendance.

In addition, Kardashian revealed that she also spent the night in the same house as the father of her children, Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” Kourtney wrote on “turkey day,” following reports that she and Scott had mended all of their fences in order to co-parent their kids.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.