Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates First Thanksgiving With New Wife, Lauren, Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to Instagram last week to share several snaps of himself, his family, and his new wife Lauren Sorrentino on Thanksgiving. The Jersey Shore star posed with several pies in one pic, and showed off his bride in another. The newlyweds were hitched earlier this month in New Jersey, with several of the Jersey Shore cast in attendance.

The couple looked cozy and laid back in the Instagram posts. “The Situation” wore a pair of black sweatpants and a long sleeved shirt in white, and his new bride donned black leggings and a comfy pink sweater — the perfect “turkey day” attire. The Sorrentinos also shared a photo of themselves flanked by family members, seen standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Fans took to Sorrentino’s post to praise the reality star for his weight loss.

“Wow!!! Mike, you have lost weight. Good job! Looking good,” one fan gushed.

“I absolutely love the new improved situation! I look forward to watching you live your best life, what you’re going to eat next, and all the positive phrases you say! It’s inspiring,” another of his 1.6 million followers added.

Sorrentino, 36, will spend eight months in prison, followed by two years of probation, per his October sentencing where he pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges, Us Weekly reported. He and his brother, Marc were indicted on the charges in August. He will report for sentencing in January.

“We live our life one day at a time and we’re praying for a positive result. You know, my current situation is not my final destination,” he told Us.

Ahead of his sentencing, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke to Us Weekly about her former roommate and his legal troubles.

“He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better. He’s a totally different person. He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done,” she said.

Having battled addiction, Sorrentino is coming up on three years of sobriety. He is currently in the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, which airs Thursday nights on MTV. The show follows the original Jersey Shore cast as they celebrate milestones together. Sorrentino’s wedding will be featured on an upcoming episode of the series. They also reunited for a special edition of Jersey Shore: A Very Jersey Friendsgiving, hosted by Vinny Guadagnino. Vinny’s mom, Paola, cooked the feast for the show.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” a rep for Sorrentino told People of Sorrentino’s upcoming stint in prison.