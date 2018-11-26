Kate Gosselin To Face Off With Ex-Husband In Court Over Son Collin

Kate Gosselin and her former husband, Jon Gosselin, are set to face-off in court over custody of their son, Collin.

According to a November 26 report by Radar Online, Kate Gosselin is ready to fight for custody of her teenage son, and she’s not going to give up without trying to get him back under her roof.

Jon and Kate are set to appear in court next week for a hearing that will involve Jon’s recent filing for custody of Collin, who has been living in a special needs facility for nearly three years now.

Jon Gosselin’s friend, Eric Rodriguez, told the outlet that Jon is hoping to have Collin out of the facility the week before Christmas — and that he’ll return home to his house to join Jon and his daughter, Hannah, who also lives with her father.

Jon and Kate have been battling for years. The pair have seemingly been at each other’s throats since their messy divorce back in 2009. Upon announcing the divorce, Kate revealed that her husband had left her “no choice” but to end the marriage, per People, while Jon claimed that his kids would remain his number one priority following the split.

Since that time, Jon and Kate Gosselin have been fighting on TV and in interviews, bashing one another at every turn. Although Kate kept custody of all eight of their children — Maddy, Cara, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Collin, Aaden, and Joel — over the years the kids have seemingly grown to have their own opinions regarding their parents. Hannah was the first to go and live with Jon, and now Collin reportedly hopes to follow.

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, Jon Gosselin’s friend previously revealed that Collin was bummed to have to go back to the special needs facility. Collin apparently couldn’t wait to come home for Thanksgiving break, as well as to begin attending school with his sister, Hannah, because he didn’t like the private school that his mother had enrolled him in.

“When Collin was here, he got a little down when I asked him if he was excited to go back [to the facility]… He was bummed about going back. He just said to me, ‘I can’t wait for Thanksgiving break! And to come home,'” Rodriguez stated.

It looks like Jon and Kate Gosselin will continue their battle over their children as their court date looms near. Meanwhile, the children are getting to the age where they’ll soon be adults, able to make their own decisions.