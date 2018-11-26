Casey Anthony’s Father Suffers Serious Injuries After Car Crash

It has been confirmed by People that the father of Casey Anthony has been seriously injured in a car accident.

According to an incident report by the Florida Highway Patrol, Anthony’s father George was driving a Toyota 4Runner owned by his wife on an Orlando interstate when he lost control, going on to flip the vehicle several times.

According to the report, when he lost control, George Anthony initially veered into the right shoulder of the road before he attempted to swerve back, losing control in the process. The vehicle flipped several times across the lanes of traffic on the highway before it hit the left median.

George was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The report states that Anthony’s injuries were “incapacitating.” He was transported to a local hospital. While the hospital did confirm to People that Anthony was a patient, it was unable to provide any updates regarding his condition.

The 67-year-old Anthony was given a national profile after his daughter was charged with the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. During the course of the trial, George was forced to deny allegations made by Casey’s defense team that he had molested her as a young girl.

The trial — and the allegations that were included in it — drove a deep wedge between George and his daughter. Neither has spoken with each other over the past several years.

George made a recent appearance on the Doctor Oz show, where he commented on reports that his daughter was open to having another child, according to a report by People.

Speaking to the host, George said of Casey, “Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time.”

He wished his daughter all the best in her future, but acknowledged that their relationship had become damaged well beyond repair, saying, “We’re not connected anymore and that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.”

Since Casey Anthony was acquitted of the murder of her daughter in 2011, she has relocated to South Florida. There, she has lived a quiet life in the home of a private investigator who assisted with her case.

In a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, per People, Anthony said that she was unlikely to have any more children. It appears her stance has softened in recent times.