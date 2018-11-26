Kate Gosselin Posts Photo Of Her Dog After Estranged Ex Jon Spends Thanksgiving Weekend With Collin & Hannah

The ‘Kate Plus 8’ star shared no photos of her kids over the Thanksgiving holiday, but she hinted that her brood spent a lazy weekend at home.

Kate Gosselin is celebrating the holidays her way. The Kate Plus 8 star, who is set to headline the TLC dating show spinoff, Kate Plus Date, shared a post-Thanksgiving photo of her dog, Nanuq, over the weekend. The dog is lounging dreamily on a large doggie bed as she enjoys a snooze, and Gosselin used the sweet photo to compare it to how she and her supersized brood spent the holiday weekend.

The mom of eight used the hashtags #Rest, #Relax, #Enjoy, and #Thankful in her post as she hinted at a restful weekend with her kids.

“This pretty much describes our holiday weekend,” Kate Gosselin captioned the snap.

While Kate Gosselin didn’t share any photos of her eight kids over the Thanksgiving weekend, her ex-husband, Jon, did. As reported by the Inquisitr, Kate’s estranged ex took to Instagram a few hours before Kate made her post to share a smiley snap of him with his 14-year-old kids Collin and Hannah. In the image, they shopped for a Christmas tree at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm near their hometown in Pennsylvania. The photo also included Jon’s longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, as well as her teen kids, Jordan and Jesse.

“Found our tree! “Jon captioned the pic. “Let the holidays begin!!!!”

You can see Jon and Kate Gosselin’s very different photos from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend below.

There is no word if Kate Gosselin spent any time with Collin — who has been living away while attending a program for kids with special needs — during his visit home over Thanksgiving break. If she did, the TLC reality star chose to keep the moments with her son private. A few weeks before the Thanksgiving break, Collin Gosselin visited home for the first time in three years, and his dad Jon posted several photos from the teen boy’s rare visit.

Kate Gosselin has been quiet regarding the custody situation regarding Collin and her daughter Hannah, and she has not commented on Collin’s visits — or any of her ex-husband’s recent posts of their kids.

In October, the eldest Gosselin daughter, Mady, posted a photo of a family pumpkin patch outing. This image showed Hannah reunited with six of her siblings. Kate Gosselin posted a comment to the post, indicating that she had also been there with her seven children.

As for Collin, he has only been seen reunited with Hannah, but an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the boy is “doing great.”

The insider also hinted that Jon Gosselin hopes to have some of his kids live with him full time amid his long custody battle with Kate Gosselin. In addition to Hannah and Collin, the exes share sextuplet siblings Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah — as well as now-adult daughters Mady and Cara.

“It took a while to get here, but things are all coming together,” the insider told ET. “Jon just wants to have his family back, and live his life.”