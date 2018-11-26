Former WWE Champion Spotted Backstage At ‘Raw’ (Potential Spoilers)

The superstar made his return at Starrcade on Saturday, and he could come back to TV on Monday.

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE TV since his former tag team partner Matt Hardy was forced to step away due to nagging injuries. This past Saturday at Starrcade, as reported by Inquisitr, Wyatt made his surprise return to WWE, but his appearance didn’t make the televised portion of the event. This left fans to wonder whether the return was just a one time thing for the local crowd, or if he was coming back to television.

It appears that it might be the latter, as PWinsider.com is reporting that Wyatt has been spotted backstage at Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee, WI at the Fiserv Forum.

Based on his return at Starrcade, it doesn’t appear that Bray Wyatt is going to undergo a gimmick change, as he still came out to the same music with the fans flashing their “fireflies” as he made his way down to the ring. Of course, that doesn’t mean things won’t change if he appears on TV tonight.

If WWE follows the story line it started on Starrcade, we could see Bray Wyatt enter into a feud with Baron Corbin, as the former champion pinned Corbin twice during the house show. Corbin was originally feuding with Braun Strowmann, but since Braun is having elbow surgery, it leaves a hole in the story line that Wyatt would fill nicely.

While Wyatt was spotted backstage, there’s no official word on whether he’ll make his return to TV. However, more often than not, WWE doesn’t bring performers in without reason, so there’s a good chance we’ll see Bray Wyatt work his way into the show in one way or another.

The last time Bray Wyatt appeared on WWE TV was on August 13th when he and Hardy lost to the “B Team” of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Presumably, he’ll be returning as a singles wrestler again, since Matt Hardy is still on the shelf, as are the members of his old Wyatt Family faction.

Bray Wyatt returns to the ring at WWE Starrcade https://t.co/S7XosxCAfo pic.twitter.com/ItHQsgKGvP — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 25, 2018

WWE has announced quite a few matches and segments for Monday Night Raw including a Seth Rollins open challenge for Intercontinental Championship, a segment with Elias and Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable versus The Authors of Pain for the Tag Team titles.

With all of those announced segments and matches, it’ll be interesting to see where Bray Wyatt fits in, if he’s on the show at all.