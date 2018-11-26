Deck The Halls With Blood-Red Trees: Melania Trump Reveals 2018 White House Christmas Decorations [PHOTOS]

There is certainly no mantle of white in the White House this year.

When the Christmas decorations at the White House were revealed last year, many reveled in the pure and gorgeous white that lined the hallways. The trees were adorned in white snow while silver garland surrounded the doorways throughout the dwelling of President Donald Trump and his family over the holidays. For 2018, things have taken on a different look as Melania Trump has revealed this year’s decorations and all have turned from white to red.

The official Twitter account of the First Lady of the United States of America revealed the decorations early Monday afternoon, and they are quite unique. The green trees are very full and gorgeous, but white and pure is most certainly not the look that Melania Trump was going for in 2018.

Over the past couple of days, Melania hopped on social media to thank the hundreds of volunteers who were helping decorate the White House for the Christmas holidays. There were photos of standing up trees and stringing garland over doorways and putting up lights or ornaments to make everything look festive.

When the Monday after Thanksgiving arrived, it was time to make the ultimate reveal and unveil the White House’s Christmas decorations for 2018. There is certainly no mantle of white this year, but more of a sea of red going through the hallways.

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

As you can see, there is a lot of red on the trees this year with plenty of underlying flower arrangements sitting underneath them. 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is decked out in the theme of “American Treasures” which is being used to celebrate patriotism and honor different elements of the United States’ heritage.

There is even a short video of Melania Trump walking through the White House to show everyone the different rooms and their decorations. Some don’t include as much red, but there are those which are completely washed in it.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

According to TIME, Melania Trump has been working on designing the Christmas decorations since August and making sure everything is in order. She spoke of this year’s theme in a statement released with the decoration reveal.

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season. Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Of course, with the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House, there are going to be those who speak out against the Trump family. Mashable collected some of the best from Twitter and people are just ripping things apart.

Wearing blood red gloves in the house while touching your tree is something middle America can relate to pic.twitter.com/XTHwOgOetX — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 26, 2018

When you don’t know what to do with all that leftover immigrant child blood on your hands pic.twitter.com/MfF3JykMb4 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 26, 2018

Along with the political messages about the Christmas decorations, there are movie comparisons thrown in as well.

I don't know you guys. The red trees….I think this year's White House Christmas Card went a bit dark, don't you? pic.twitter.com/6lFrU0Xm2e — Highland Fashionista (@Highlandista) November 26, 2018

Lovely to see the White House Christmas decorations up. pic.twitter.com/j3kX9ahq0e — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) November 26, 2018

Melania's White House Christmas decorations make the hall look like the grooming room from Monsters Inc. pic.twitter.com/T6F6tcL7iD — Stefan Turkheimer (@StefanTurk) November 26, 2018

There are 29 trees throughout the White House with more than 14,000 red ornaments hanging on them. Some people just continue to not care for the family much and have decided to rip them on social media even though is the season of Christmas.

Not everyone is against the Trump family, though, and looking through the comments on social media, many love how things look this year. Christmas is a time of giving and togetherness which can allow everyone to put aside their differences. Melania Trump unveiling the 2018 Christmas decorations at the White House has put some people into the loving and festive holiday spirit, but there are still those who are happy to crack jokes.