‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Prepares For Legal Battle Against Brooks Ayers After Accusing Him Of Stealing Her Money

Vicki Gunvalson wants Brooks Ayers to return the money he stole.

Vicki Gunvalson is taking her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, to court.

During last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, the longtime reality star confirmed she was ready to fight back against Ayers, who she claims owes her a substantial amount of money.

“I’m going after him … for money he owes me. He owes me a lot. I have an Excel spreadsheet on him,” Gunvalson explained, according to a November 26 report from People magazine. “I don’t [want to] relive the emotion, I want my money back. The man lied to me and he’s not going to get away with it.”

Gunvalson’s relationship with Ayers was a hot topic for a couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County and during their time together, Gunvalson admitted to making a lot of mistakes. For years, as viewers looked on, Gunvalson’s friends and family continuously warned her about Ayers and his lies but she refused to believe him. Instead, she stood by him and insisted he was not lying about his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Unfortunately for Gunvalson, Ayers’ cancer lies were eventually exposed and many of her co-stars accused her of being in on his cancer scam.

Even Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, was against her relationship with Ayers and was quite vocal about her dislike for years.

“My daughter [was] adamant that this guy was a bad guy, and I was like, ‘He wants to make love to me four times a day! He’s filling me up! My love tank. He says I’m beautiful.’ He was very complimentary. [Ex-husband Donn] was a good husband but I always felt very insecure with Donn … [Donn and I] were empty. But I wish I never would have left him for Brooks,” Gunvalson now says.

Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers have both moved on from their relationship with other people and earlier this year, Ayers tied the knot.

Looking back, Gunvalson wishes she would have listened to the many people who encouraged her to get rid of Ayers.

“It’s sad. When you’re in it, you can’t listen to other people,” she said. “Because he was chirping in my ear, ‘They’re the enemy. Your daughter just doesn’t want you happy.’ All this mixture of chaos.”

Now, with boyfriend Steve Lodge at her side, Gunvalson says she’s happy and in a much better place than she was with Ayers years ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.