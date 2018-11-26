Constance Nunes Flaunts Side-Boob In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Constance Nunes is showing off her famous curves, and her hot car yet again. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star took to social media this week show post a stunning new photo of herself.

On Monday, Nov. 26, Constance Nunes shared a sexy new photo to her Instagram account. The model is seen wearing a form fitting yellow dress that hugs all of her curves, and a feathery see-through white top over it.

Nunes strikes a sultry pose as she is seen laying across her baby, which is a black Ford Mustang that she restored herself, and dons large gold earrings, and a gold cuff bracelet on her right hand, which she rests on her hip in the sexy snapshot.

Constance also sports a full face of make up, which includes a dark brow, long eyelashes, and pink eye shadow. The mechanic also sports a bronzed glow and a pretty pink lip color for the photograph.

Nunes reveals that Shaun Vadella shot the photo for her, and upon heading to his Instagram page, fans can see more photos of Contance, including a racy photo from the same shoot, where she sheds the white feathered top to reveal some serious skin, including some major side-boob.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Constance Nunes is no stranger to having racy photographs taken of herself. The skilled engine mechanic, who specializes in American iron, often shares risque snapshots of herself, and even went completely naked in a post to honor her birthday earlier this month.

Nunes has been deemed a dream girl by many of her admirers due to her stunning good looks, love of classic cars, and recent comments about what she looks for in a man.

Constance says that she needs a man who will make her laugh, but that can also laugh at her weird sense of humor.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb s*** I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable,” Constance told Maxim, adding that she personally feels that she is sexiest when she is wearing high heels and absolutely nothing else.

In addition, Nunes confessed that a man could catch her eye if he were to ride up to her in a muscle car, or on a dirt bike, wearing a Metallica t-shirt and sporting some “questionable tattoos.”

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on the Netflix series, Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which is currently streaming.