Top 10 Sexiest Posts Of Anastasiya Kvitko, The ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ On Instagram

Instagram model and influencer Anastasiya Kvitko had built a brand for herself by posting racy photos to her social media page and she’s gained millions of followers as a result. The 24-year-old has been dubbed by some as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” and she has been bold in saying she thinks she can overtake Kardashian’s popularity some day.

In looking through the Russian model’s Instagram page, it is clear that she is confident and proud of her bodacious body. She has played coy when it comes to revealing which body parts of her look are natural versus enhanced, and there has been plenty of speculation across social media regarding whether she has had plastic surgery on her breasts and booty.

Kvitko regularly poses for photos wearing various fashion brands that she is promoting, and she frequently pushes the boundaries and risks wardrobe malfunctions in the process. One popular post of Anastasiya’s from last summer showed her in a black Revolution Of Fierce lingerie set and this one encapsulated what fans love about this “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

Anastasiya was busting out of the top of this black bustier and it certainly enhanced her tiny waist. Kvitko is also known for her derriere, but these shots only give a hint of those particular curves.

The Russian Instagram model knows just how to drape a men’s white-button down shirt to make it look sexy, as she showed in a post last spring. This trio of photos was especially popular with Kvitko’s millions of followers, as it snagged nearly 350,000 likes.

One of Anastasiya’s most popular posts is a simple one from last January. Kvitko is wearing white thong bikini panties and a yellow sports bra, and she’s sitting on the edge of a table with her back to the camera.

Naturally, this pose happens to show off both the model’s ample booty and breasts, and she’s looking over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry look on her face. This one received more than 380,000 likes and plenty of comments about how gorgeous she looked.

As many Instagram models do these days, Anastasiya has worked to branch out and capitalize on her social media popularity. She has created an app with additional content, as well as a calendar. In addition, she has reportedly been anxious to break into the traditional modeling or entertainment industries now that she’s living in California.

Anastasiya does post a few videos here and there to her Instagram page, and those tend to rack up significant views. For example, one Kvitko shared just before Halloween this fall showed her twerking and she had more than 3 million followers go wild over that one.

While Kvitko loves to share photos showing her wearing tiny bikinis, outfits, or sets of lingerie, she does sometimes post a different look. Last July, Anastasiya shared a shot showing her in a lilac PrettyLilttleThing dress and it was a gorgeous picture.

In this photo, Anastasiya’s ample bosom and booty were still quite prominent due to how the dress hugged her curves. However, the stretchy dress wasn’t revealing in the traditional sense and it was a stunning look when paired with the high stiletto heels she was wearing.

Kvitko went with a saucy look for Halloween, donning a sexy police officer costume, and this one really sent hearts racing. The Instagram starlet now has more than 9.1 million followers on the social media site, and they regularly go wild over photos like this cop one.

Whether Kvitko is posing in a tiny bikini and flaunting her assets or making the most of a sexy outfit, she exudes confidence and a daring sense of personality. She may be the “Russian Kim Kardashian” for now, but she makes no secret of wanting to soon make Anastasiya Kvitko a familiar name that fully stands on its own.