Lena Dunham Shares Underwear Picture From When She Was ‘Fetishizing’ Her Body

Lena Dunham is continuing her quest to have an improved relationship with her body, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The writer took to Instagram to post a comparison photo, showcasing a photo of herself in her underwear during summer of 2017 alongside one of herself following the Thanksgiving holiday. Dunham looked noticeably thinner in the photo from 2017, in part due to the medical issues that had plagued her. The 32-year-old Dunham revealed in October of 2017 to remove her left ovary before announcing in February 2018 that she then had to undergo a total hysterectomy, which is the removal of one’s cervix and uterus.

On the photo, which was originally on her Instagram stories before Dunham decided to make it a post, she wrote over the older photo, “Found this pic from summer 2017. I was very sick but fetishizing my own body.”

Dunham expressed her joy at appreciating her new body by writing over the more recent image, “Here I am day after Thanks G 2018. I am happy, proud & healing and so I should fetishize this body and offer her THANX.”

The more positive outlook that Dunham is taking in her laugh is further illustrated in an interview with The Cut, Where the writer took an honest look at the controversy she has become involved in since she first rose to prominence, oftentimes putting her in positions where she was forced to issue public apologies.

One person that she credits for her personal growth is her ex-boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff.

Dunham looked back at one time when Antonoff told her, “‘You’re a provocateur and don’t even know it You have to look at the fact that when you say things, you’re not just not trying to please; sometimes you’re actively trying to displease people.’ And he forced me to look at the side of myself that had that desire to poke the sleeping bear.”

Dunham came to the conclusion that she had to accept that her personality wasn’t for everyone and come to terms that some people will just not like who she is.

Dunham also opened up about the eventual breakup between herself and Antonoff in January of 2018, five years after they began dating.

Dunham admits that their relationship lasted a bit beyond the length it should have, saying, “He’s a very loyal person, so he was not going to bail when the going got tough. He literally held my hand while I got an enema on New Year’s Eve while his family celebrated. But when you’re sick, so much energy goes into making sure the other person is well that you’re not even noticing maybe our schedules aren’t compatible. Maybe we want different things out of our lives.”