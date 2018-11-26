Rihanna Fans Angry After Chris Brown Leaves A Flirty Comment On Her Instagram

Fans of Rihanna are super protective of the superstar, CNN is reporting. The singer has been taking a break from music to focus on other projects, like her fashion line Savage X Fenty. Rihanna uploaded a sultry advertisement for the line where she donned bright red underwear and sexy stockings. One of the many people who took notice of the attractive photo is her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. He commented on the post with a blushing emoji with it’s eyes bulging out. He actually commented with the emoji three times in a row for emphasis. Rihanna fans did not take too kindly to Brown’s flirty response, seeing as he had plead guilty to physically assaulting her in 2009.

Rihanna’s fans — who refer to themselves collectively as “the Navy” — threw jabs at Brown on Instagram and Twitter. Users referred to Brown as a “loser” and warned him to “stay away from Riri.” While Rihanna has not responded to Brown’s comment directly, People is reporting that recent photos she uploaded to her Instagram Story may hint at her feelings regarding the situation. She uploaded screenshots of Bible verses, where she highlighted lines such as “you do not have to go backward” and “you are not driving me back into the hole that God dragged me out of.”

This is not the first time an Instagram comment from Brown sparked outrage from Rihanna’s fans. In August 2017, Brown commented on one of her photos with an emoji of eyes looking to the side. While Brown may still have feelings for Rihanna, fans do not want to see the two interact after Brown’s arrest regarding her abuse. Brown was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community service for the incident. Last year, Brown opened up about the situation in a documentary entitled Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. According to Brown, the altercation started when Rihanna found a text from another woman on his phone.

“She starts going off, she throws the phone,” he said. “‘I hate you.’ Starts hitting me. … She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to ‘Let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil.’ I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F—, why the hell did I hit her?'”

While the couple were said to have briefly reunited in 2012, it seems that Rihanna’s fans aren’t so willing to forgive.