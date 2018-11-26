’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Says Fiance, Colt, Is A ‘Womanizer’ And ‘Attention Whore’

The sixth season of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiance is currently in full swing — and the drama is at an all-time high. The show follows the love stories of six Americans who have met, either online or in-person, and have fallen in love with international partners.

In an attempt to bring their international loves stateside, the American partners apply for the K-1 visa. After the visa is approved, the couples will only have 90 days to make their union official by getting married.

The show documents the entire K-1 process, along with all the drama that comes with new relationships. During the show’s most recent episode, which aired on Sunday, November 25, things got heated between several of the couples — particularly Brazilian bombshell Larissa and her fiance Colt.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Larissa accused Colt of being too flirtatious with other women. She then threatened to cancel their upcoming wedding. While visiting a possible wedding venue, the couple was greeted by a female employee who was tasked with assisting them. During the exchange, Colt complimented the woman on her glasses, and Larissa wasn’t happy about it. She called her husband-to-be a “womanizer” and an “attention whore” multiple times throughout the episode — and insisted that he keep his compliments and sweet words reserved for her.

“I’m really tired of you acting like an attention whore, Colt,” Larissa said. “Please stop [giving] compliments to strange women.”

After that, Larissa completely lost interest in sampling wedding cakes or in touring the venue. Colt later said that he thought she was just being dramatic, but decided to apologize anyway.

“I don’t want to marry an attention whore,” Larissa snapped.

The drama between Larissa and Colt is nothing new. The couple recently made headlines when it was reported that Larissa was arrested for domestic battery. A report from E! News said that the arrest was confirmed by Colt in a series of now-deleted messages.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She overreacted to problems that do not exist,” he allegedly told fans.

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” his message continued. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However, it is a policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

And apparently the fighting isn’t contained to their relationship. The pair is reportedly feuding with other couples on the show. According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Larissa and Colt are having issues with castmates, including Jonathan and his fiance Fernanda. The four had a heated exchange on social media after Fernanda posted a disapproving comment on a photo of Larissa.

Larissa also recently explained to fans why she doesn’t have custody of her two children, In Touch Weekly reported. In her explanation, she made some claims against the father of one of her children, Marcos Hack. Hack quickly responded to defend himself, throwing Larissa under the bus in accusing her of being an irresponsible mother.

These rumors and feuds will likely be addressed on the Season 6 reunion special for the show — but fans might not get to hear from all of the parties involved. It seems that Larissa and Colt decided not to attend the taping of the reunion show, according to another report from In Touch Weekly.