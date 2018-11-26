Cyber Monday Smart Watch Deals Offer Incredible Savings From Apple, Samsung & Fitbit

Kickstart your holiday shopping with these great Cyber Monday deals on must-have smart watches.

There are plenty of great deals to be had this Cyber Monday, but at the top of our wishlist are these amazing smart watches. Who wouldn’t be excited to unwrap a Fitbit, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy Watch this holiday season?

According to Forbes, now is the perfect time to pick up a smart watch (or two). The deals are hard to beat, and their guide makes it extremely easy to find the right one. Luckily, we’ve got the dirt on the best Cyber Monday Smart Watch deals for everyone on your shopping list.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most coveted smart watches out there, and the newer models are hard to beat. They come equipped with advanced GPS and tracking features, and are extremely user friendly. Unfortunately, the Series 4 doesn’t have any Cyber Monday deals; however, you can nab the Series 3 and enjoy some deep discounts at the same time.

If you purchase directly from the Apple store, you’ll receive a $50 gift card. That’s perfect for getting additional goodies on your shopping list (or treating yourself — hey, you’ve earned it). Best Buy is getting in on these sales as well, offering $50 off the Series 3 model. You’ll even get a discount on the fancy GPS + Cellular version of the watches, meaning you can go big without breaking the bank.

For a ton of different deals on a wide variety of different styles (including the Nike Sport loop), the only place to check out is B&H Photo Video. Some models have dropped by a whopping $100 or more, meaning you can get a ton of shopping done without worrying about breaking the bank.

Your week is looking up. One-day only doorbusters and hundreds of deals start now! https://t.co/MzmYW8eavx — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 26, 2018

Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa is a dream come true for people with a thing for smart watches, and now you can finally get one with a less hefty price tag. Walmart is offering $50 off for their Cyber Monday deal; however, it’s only available in certain colors, so make sure they have the one you’re looking for. If you need a bit more variety, Target has an assortment of different styles and colors to ensure the fashionista in your life has the look he or she craves.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it’s hard to beat the ones for the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Head on over to Jet, and you can get a whopping $70.99 off of the midnight black or rose gold styles of the highly coveted smart watch. Sleek and stylish, Samsung has designed a model that manages to be technologically cutting edge while still fashionable enough to wear with any outfit. Now that’s a holiday win if we’ve ever heard of one!