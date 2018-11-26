Lais Ribeiro Stuns Fans In Topless Video While Vacationing In Bahia, Brazil

Victoria’s Secret Angel and Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro is enjoying her tropical vacation in Bahia by sunning topless on the beach. In a recent video she posted to popular social media site Instagram, the model has her naked back turned to the camera while the wind blows around her cornrow-braided hair.

The 28-year-old model stands on a piece of boardwalk in front of a calm, turquoise ocean with her back facing the camera. She has one hip cocked to the side as she sports a colorful, geometric-patterned wrap-around skirt and nothing else. As the wind blows her long, dark, braided hair, she turns her head and upper body slightly to the side, giving viewers a glimpse of her rounded sideboob.

The model captioned the boomerang video “Bahia Rio” with an emoji of an airplane in between the two words. Her two million followers loved the video, comparing her to Disney princess Pocahontas and calling her “gorgeous” in both English and her native language of Portuguese.

One follower commented, “You look like a goddess – I can’t decide if you’re more like Moana or Pocahontas,” while another wrote, “You are my dream girl. In love with this!”

Before heading to Bahia, Lais was in Rio de Janeiro, where she posted a photo of herself at Ipanema Beach in a sexy red bikini while sipping on a coconut, according to the Inquisitr. The Wild ‘n Out guest star was visiting the city to participate in the SENAI Brasil Fashion show, an educational event that features collections created by students.

At the beginning of the month, the model opened up to Elle about this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The fashion model reported that she broke a bone in her foot and was worried that she wouldn’t be able to walk in the show. After commenting on her arduous fitness regime, she added that Pilates seems to be the key to keeping her fit while not causing injuries.

Lais also responded to a question posed by the magazine about one thing that most people don’t know about Victoria’s Secret models.

“The hard work that everybody puts in. From the models, to the people who make the costumes, to the people who control the lights and music — everyone works so hard to make it all happen.”

She added that her fellow models keep her going through nervous moments and fashion slip ups.