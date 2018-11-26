Ayesha Curry Slams Fan Who Says She Doesn’t ‘Ever’ Brush Her Daughters’ Hair

With a massive following on social media, it’s no surprise that Ayesha Curry gets her fair share of love and hate on the photos that she posts on Instagram.

Most recently, Stephen Curry’s wife posted a cute video of herself and her eldest child, Riley Curry, doing one of the popular Dub Smash videos where they pretend that they are speaking to the tone someone else’s voice. The sweet mother daughter moment earned the mother of three a lot of attention with over 876,000 plus views in addition to 1,300 comments. While many of the responses on the video from fans were very positive, there were a few fans who took time to criticize Curry and her parenting.

“Lawwdd have mercy WHYYY don’t you know how to brush them girls’ hair??? Drives me nuts!!! Still a love you, but d*** Ayesha,” the fan wrote.

The comment obviously stuck out to Ayesha, who responded to the fan’s rude comment on her post almost immediately.

“I don’t make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen and I sometimes share. I’m not going to doll my children up for perception and anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”

But luckily for Ayesha, not all of the comments were negative. In fact, a ton of her fans chimed in to tell Ayesha what an amazing mother she is.

“I absolutely love and adore your family! I love how you keep it real and not do things for the gram or for ones liking. You’re just real. And I love it,” one adoring follower wrote.

A few days ago, the Curry family was faced with quite a scary situation when Stephen was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. As the Inquisitr shared, the Golden State Warriors star was traveling west on Highway 24 in Oakland, California when the driver of a silver Lexus lost control of their vehicle and ran into Curry’s black Porsche. Following the first collision, the NBA star pulled his car over to the center median.

About 10 minutes after pulling over his car, the driver of a black Honda also lost control of their vehicle and slammed into Curry’s Porsche. Luckily, nobody was harmed in the accident but the California Highway Patrol said that poor weather played a factor in the crash.

Following the accident, Curry took to his Twitter account to thank fans and friends for all of the support that he received.

“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts,” he wrote.

Glad to hear that Stephen is safe.