Kyle Richards Poses For Stunning Holiday Card With Husband Mauricio Umansky And Their Four Daughters

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shares holiday greetings with her fans in the tradition of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Kyle Richards is getting ready for the holidays, and she’s sharing her family’s holiday card in the tradition of her close pal, Kris Jenner. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted her family’s gorgeous 2018 holiday card to Instagram. The photo features the Bravo star and her husband, high-end Beverly Hills realtor Mauricio Umansky, and their four daughters as they pose with two of the family dogs.

In the photo, Richards wears a sparkly top and jeans as her husband and oldest daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Sophia and Alexia Umansky, wear white button-up shirts. Youngest daughter Portia stands out in a pink sequined top in the family snap. The card extends happy holiday greetings from the Richards-Umansky family as well as their pets River, Romeo, Khloe, Bambi, and Storm.

In a caption to the post, Kyle Richards revealed that she was “so happy” with how the design turned out.

The holiday photo follows in the tradition of Richards’ longtime pal, Kris Jenner, who annually poses for a supersized family Christmas card with daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kyle, son Rob, and other members of their family. Richards’ card even follows the (mostly) white shirts and jeans theme that the Kar-Jenner clan used last year.

Kyle Richards has a full month of holiday celebrations in her busy home. While she was raised Catholic and celebrated Christmas throughout her childhood, Kyle converted to Judaism when she married Mauricio Umansky more than 20 years ago. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Bravo that her family celebrates both holidays in their home.

“We celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas because I converted [to Judaism] but my oldest daughter [Farrah] did not. So I celebrate both in honor of her. Plus I could never give up celebrating Christmas. It’s more about the tradition of the tree and the Christmas music, and all that [like] Santa Claus.”

Kyle Richards will hopefully have a happier holiday season in 2018 than she did in 2017. Last December, Kyle’s family came home from a holiday trip to Aspen to find that their Encino home had been robbed of more than $1 million of jewels and other items. Kyle Richards has been vocal about how the robbery affected her and has asked for help in locating some of the irreplaceable jewelry left to her by her late mother, much of which was taken in the robbery. Richards’ high-end handbag collection was also stolen.

You can see Kyle Richards on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns to Bravo early next year.