Alexandra Cane Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Bedroom Snap Wearing Just A Bra And Panties

Former Love Island participant Alexandra Cane took to Instagram to post her most recent sexy snap, this time wearing just a bra and underwear set while posing on her bed.

The 27-year-old reality television star sits on her lush, pink bed in a bedroom that resembles that of a princess. She is dressed in a gray sports bra that highlights her busty chest along with high-waisted panties, following the curve of her tiny waist and ample hips.

In the two-part photo series, Alexandra strikes slightly different poses. The first one features her leaning to the side with one of her curvy legs crossed sexily across the other and her hands supporting her weight to one side.

The second photo shows the actress sitting upright as she cocks her head to the side, letting her long, thick brown hair tumble down her chest. She finished the look with a touch of eye makeup and glossy lips.

Alexandra captioned the sexy photos with “&&& chill” followed by a double pink heart emoji. Her 1.1 million followers left thousands of likes and comments, calling her “sexy,” “beautiful,” and even “inspiring for women all over the world.”

One follower commented, “What a beautiful girl, inside and out xx,” while another wrote, “What an inspiring woman. A fab role model for all ladies, I think you’re fantastic!”

The reality TV star is often complimented on her curvy figure, with many fans telling her that she is more relatable than most celebrities because she has a “normal” body shape and owns it. Despite this, Closer Line reported that the actress felt “shocked” after learning that she was the biggest woman on this year’s Love Island.

“It is great I was relatable to so many girls and they saw me as a normal shape. But the crazy thing is I’m a size eight so for that to be curvy – the barrier wasn’t broken. Bigger sizes clearly weren’t accepted, for me as a size eight to go into the villa and be the biggest girl that is quite shocking to me. I’m still glad I could do it for the ladies.”

Alexandra appeared on the show alongside many women who sport trim, sculpted, and surgically enhanced bodies, including Megan Barton-Hanson and Laura Anderson. However, she has stated that she prefers her natural figure and wouldn’t consider going under the knife.