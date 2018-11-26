‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer And Boyfriend Jason Jordan Are Back Together [Photo]

Leah Messer celebrated Thanksgiving as a blended family with boyfriend Jason Jordan and her kids.

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan are back together.

Just weeks after the Teen Mom 2 cast member faced reports of a split, which were seemingly confirmed by a series of cryptic posts on social media, the mother of three shared a holiday photo with Jordan, his son, and her three kids.

“I’ve never been so thankful! Happy Thanksgiving!! @raylansdad416 #thanksgiving #festivities,” Messer wrote in the caption of her photo.

Messer shares three kids, including eight-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Simms, and five-year-old daughter Adalynn Calvert, with her ex-husbands, Corey Simms, and Jeremy Calvert. Meanwhile, Jordan appears to have just one child.

After sharing her happy photo of her blended family with Jordan, Messer shared a video shot by Jordan, which featured her and Adalynn dancing together in her living room. She then posted a couple of photos of herself, Jordan, and Adalynn standing together on a hill and looking into the distance, where tiny Christmas trees were seen.

In all of her posts, including the family photo seen below, Messer was sure to tag her boyfriend, which quickly confirmed that she and Jordan are going strong.

The image below, as well as the video shared by Messer over the weekend, appeared to have been taken at Jordan’s West Virginia home.

According to a November 26 report from OK! Magazine, Leah Messer has confirmed online that fans will be seeing her boyfriend on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air early next year.

At the end of last month, Us Weekly revealed Leah Messer, 26, and Jason Jordan, 40, had split after about six months of dating. At the time, a source claimed their relationship wasn’t working and said they weren’t a good fit.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” a source previously told the magazine. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

According to the source, Messer was initially nervous to introduce Jordan to her three kids but nowadays, they can’t get enough of him.

“She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce [Jason] to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

He’s “definitely more mature” than her exes,” a source said. “He’s a good dad. He’s an all-around good person.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 has not yet been given a premiere date for 2019.