Mel B Reveals Ex Eddie Murphy ‘Always Will Be’ The Love Of Her Life

Mel B opened up recently about the “love of her life,” and it isn’t ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. Access reports that the Spice Girl candidly shared that she is still in love with Eddie Murphy, who she dated in 2006 and has a daughter with. While speaking on Good Morning Britain about her new book Brutally Honest, Scary Spice told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that the comedian “always will be” the love of her life.

The singer says that it was love at first sight when she met Murphy. She saw him at a dinner party at his house, and was instantly attracted. So much so that she had to leave the party because it was so “intense.”

“I’ve never really spoken about it before… so in this book, I wanted to address it because a lot of people have a misconstrued thing of how everything happened,” she said. “I went for a dinner party at his house. It was very intense that attraction, so much that I left because it was too much. He’s such a lovely person, he’s all about family and he’s very respectful and old school and we courted for quite some time.”

Morgan pushed Mel B, asking her if she wished they were still together.

She hesitated, saying that it was a “love story that didn’t have the perfect ending” but that she can’t say if they would ever get together again. The star says that she isn’t looking for love right now, in the aftermath of her 10-year marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. She says that she is still on a healing journey.

Mel B recently released a tell-all memoir, one which talks about her relationship with Murphy. She also discussed her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, who the 43-year-old says was abusive to her for years of their marriage. Belafonte denies the accusations. The pair divorced in 2017.

“I had an unfortunate 10-year marriage, where I was in a very coercive, very abusive relationship, and it’s something that we don’t usually talk about – it’s seen as being taboo,” she said during the interview. “So, I wanted to address all these different situations that I’ve been in, due to living such a life for 10 years. And, I wanted to own it and take back my power.”

Mel B and Eddie Murphy dated in 2006 for nine months, at which time she became pregnant with daughter Angel Iris. Murphy initially denied being the father, until the singer took a DNA test proving that he was.

The pair seems to be in contact these days, given the fact that Angel Iris is staying with the actor while Mel B is on tour promoting her new book.

Mel B is also currently promoting the Spice Girls Spice World 2019 UK & Ireland Tour.