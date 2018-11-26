Get Your New Gaming Console For As Little As $200 With Cyber Monday Deals On PS4, Xbox One, & Nintendo Switch

When it comes to getting a new game console, you can't beat the prices offered on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is officially here. Anyone who’s been on the fence about getting into the next generation of game consoles has no reason to wait. Right now, there are some crazy deals on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch at retailers around the internet. There are deals on entry level consoles, and top-of-the-line models as well.

Buyers looking for an Xbox One can get some pretty great deals right now. Amazon and GameStop have the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle on sale for $200. That’s $100 off the normal price, which is a great deal.

Anyone in the market for the more powerful Xbox One X can also get $100 off the full price from just about every online retailer out there, including Amazon. That means the 1TB model is $400 instead of $500. Best Buy has an Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition bundle on sale for $429. This comes with 1TB One X console, Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield 1 Revolution. It also includes one month of EA Access, and a matching wireless controller.

While that Xbox One X bundle is only available at Best Buy right now, one might expect other retailers to jump in with similar bundles as the day goes on.

Anyone looking for a PS4 can get a Slim 1TB console with Red Dead Redemption 2 for $199 from Walmart. In the virtual reality space, buyers can get PlayStation VR bundles for $200, also at Walmart. However, the PlayStation VR deal is currently out of stock for delivery. It’s still available for local pickup, though.

Anyone looking for a PS4 Pro can get a really solid deal at Best Buy. For Cyber Monday, Best Buy has the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Red Dead Redemption 2 Console Bundle for $399. Normally, the console sells for $399 by itself, so this deal is like getting Red Dead Redemption 2 for free.

On the Nintendo Switch side of things, GameStop has the console for $300 with a free $50 GameStop gift card. Over at Best Buy, there’s a Nintendo Switch console for $300 with a free copy of Super Mario Kart Deluxe. This bundle is out of stock online, but may be available from local stores.

Your week is looking up. One-day only doorbusters and hundreds of deals start now! https://t.co/MzmYW8eavx — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 26, 2018

With all of these deals in place, there really isn’t a better time to snag a video game console. Whether shoppers want to go with a Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo console — there’s an offer out there that’s perfect.

All of these special deals are current as of November 26, and they should all run until the end of the day — or until they’re out of stock.