Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Padma Lakshmi On Instagram, 48-Year-Old ‘Top Chef’ Judge Still As Stunning As Ever

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi juggles a lot of hats in her day-to-day life. Not only has she been involved with the popular Bravo show since its second season, she is also an author, an activist, an executive producer, a mother, and many other things. No matter how many projects she’s juggling, though, she manages to stay in amazing shape and she isn’t shy about flaunting it on her Instagram page.

Padma Lakshmi travels the world, both as part of her Top Chef duties and for her own personal adventures, and she always finds amazing spots to don a sexy bikini or strike a sultry pose. Lakshmi’s Instagram page provides her followers with a perfect blend of inspiration, family life, sexy posts, and fun throwbacks, and her fans love every item.

One sultry throwback that Padma shared last spring was from a modeling shot taken by photographer Steven Meisel. Lakshmi was wearing nothing but a sultry look and a lot of intriguing jewelry. She had her hair pullled back off her face and a pillow covering the essential spots. The photo shows a hint of cleavage and the gorgeous curve of the Top Chef star’s derriere, and she’s giving the perfect sultry look to the camera.

Another throwback showed Padma on a bed in some black lingerie as she nibbled on some pasta. She shared it as she wrote about heading to Italy on vacation and she was asking for suggestions on where to eat.

While on that trip to Italy, Lakshmi got in plenty of bikini time, even in strong currents and chilly water. Luckily, she also found some opportunities to lounge in a bikini, flaunting her perfect physique, when it didn’t involve freezing. Instead, she put together a perfect shot while in Capri that made it easy to see why heading home was a bit of a downer.

Other vacations this past year had Padma donning a bikini over the Fourth of July in Kentucky at Lake Cumberland, going with a fiery-red bikini while filming abroad for Top Chef, and going topless in the ocean as the summer ended. She also embraced some bikini time while in the Dominican Republic over Thanksgiving.

Lakshmi often manages to incorporate a sense of humor into her sexy shots, like one from last spring where she was topless, or naked, in a bathtub while eating pizza. Naturally, the pizza and the pizza box strategically covered up key body parts of hers.

In celebration of her birthday last fall, Padma shared another bikini photo and wrote about how she has developed as a person. Lakshmi noted that she feels better about herself now than she did two decades ago and she added that she makes sure to eat well and work hard at the gym.

Padma Lakshmi certainly appears to be living her very best life at the moment, rocking her bikinis, loving her daughter, and experiencing life to the fullest. Top Chef fans love her confidence and are always excited to see what she tackles next.