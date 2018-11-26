Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Top During Hollywood Outing

Olivia Culpo stepped out in Hollywood over the weekend looking gorgeous as she donned a see-through top, which left little to the imagination.

According to a Nov. 25 report by Hollywood Life, Olivia Culpo was photographed in West Hollywood as she headed out for dinner with her friend Cara Santana.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore a long-sleeved, sheer black top, which was see-through and allowed her nude bra to peek through. She also donned a pair of skin-tight leather pants for the outing and carried a red leather handbag.

Culpo wore her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, and rocked a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, long, dark eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, and pretty pink lip color.

Olivia completed her look by sporting dark, berry-colored polish on her fingernails and wearing multiple bracelets on her right hand. She also wore a ring on her middle finger.

Culpo’s girls’ night out comes just weeks after she split with her NFL boyfriend Danny Amendola. As many fans will remember, Danny was busted getting flirty with bikini-clad Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach while his girlfriend was in Australia for work. The couple quickly called quits after photos of Danny and Bianca were posted online.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo was recently asked if she was ready to get back into the dating game, and she answered with a firm no.

“No. For the record, no,” the model stated, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to her busy schedule, Culpo also recently announced that she has started her very own YouTube channel. The model plans to let fans in on her personal life, where they’ll see her spending lots of time with her family, as well as share the things she’s passionate about, such as fashion, beauty, music, working out, and more.

“I wanted to start this channel, because I thought that there were a few things that you guys might not know about me,” Olivia told fans in her first video.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo on her YouTube channel or via her Instagram page.