Fans Furious Mariah Carey’s Ample Cleavage Is Too Hot For International Censors

Apparently, Mariah Carey’s ample cleavage is way too hot for international censors, so it was blurred out during a broadcast of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The songstress shared a laugh with fans on Twitter on Saturday after she saw photos of her chest blurred out during a re-broadcast of her Tonight Show appearance in Asia and clapped back in her own distinctive style.

In response to being censored, Carey posted a GIF of herself with caution tape flashing on and off over her chest joking, “Here’s what you missed lol.”

Fans were furious over the censorship and revealed their frustration on Twitter.

“Asia can appreciate the music but not the girls?” said one fan.

“You are so hilarious, I can’t!” said another admirer.

“Queen of provocative outfits that aren’t even provocative at all,” said still another.

Carey is headed to Europe for a special holiday-themed tour, according to Bustle. At the moment, a supporting act hasn’t been announced for her All I Want For Christmas tour.

Here's what you missed lol https://t.co/R9Mj3GXH2d — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 24, 2018

Carey’s tour will take her to Nottingham, Leeds, and London between December 9 and 11, playing at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, and London’s O2.

Just last year, Carey also toured the United States with songs such as “Joy to the World,” “O Holy Night,” and “Silent Night” as well as a handful of iconic Mariah Carey anthems like “Emotions” and “Hero.” She finished her set with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Recently, Carey sat down for a taping of Genius Level that would feature a conversation between her and the site’s resident journalist and head of artist relations Rob Markman.

“When I got signed, you know, I was very young and I knew nothing about the music business at all, except that I wanted to be a part of it,” she shared of her beginnings in the industry, according to Billboard.

“But there was a moment where I was able to say: ‘If I do this, I don’t wanna be forced into doing other people’s material. So could you please incorporate that into your fabulous contract, and we can take it from there,'” she continued. “That was the one thing! I should’ve said so many other things! But at least I still own my song catalog.”

The singer and songwriter has managed to surpass Elvis Presley for the most No. 1 singles by a solo artist on the Hot 100 with “Touch My Body,” and is now only second to The Beatles.

The 48-year-old appeared on the Tonight Show to perform “The Distance” with Ty Dolla $ign. The song is featured on her latest album Caution, which is now available for both purchase and streaming.