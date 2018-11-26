‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Defends Relationship With New Boyfriend Adam Spott On Instagram

Scheana Marie is accused of being a serial dater.

Scheana Marie seems to always be in a relationship, at least according to her Instagram followers.

After sharing a new photo of herself and boyfriend Adam Spott on Instagram — and declaring herself “thankful” — the Vanderpump Rules star was met with backlash from fans, many of whom feel she should spend some time living the single life.

“Scheana stop you’re so desperate. Be single for longer than 5 minutes and stop being such a dependent little girl,” one user wrote.

After another person told Scheana that she “[moves] on quick,” Scheana asked how so — and pointed out that she’s been single since last August. As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana began dating actor Robert Parks-Valletta weeks after her breakup from ex-husband Mike Shay was announced, but found herself single once again last summer after Rob decided to end their romance.

Although Scheana told the press that she was single after her split from Rob, she was linked to The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes for months before striking up her latest relationship with Adam.

While it is hard to say just how single Scheana has been since her breakup from Rob last year, she is insisting to her fans that she has only dated three guys in the past eight years — including her former husband, Rob, and Adam.

“Crazy Scheana,” she joked.

Although Scheana Marie attempted to keep her relationship status with Adam Spott under wraps for some time, she was ultimately outed by Stassi Schroeder, who confirmed they were girlfriend and boyfriend months ago on Instagram.

Since then, Scheana has continued to play coy — in hopes of not spoiling any of her potential storylines on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

In September, Scheana teased Us Weekly with details of her new relationship.

“You just have to watch next season,” she explained.

According to Scheana, she and Adam are the best of friends and spend tons of time together. She also said that she and her boyfriend were planning to enjoy a romantic getaway with one another in Iceland.

“We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with,” she told the magazine. “I don’t even know if we know… We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend. I’m with [Adam] like five nights a week. We’re going to Iceland next month. That’s exciting. We’re going with a group of friends. There are six of us.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.