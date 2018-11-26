‘Apprentice’ Co-Star Kwame Jackson Says Donald Trump ‘Has Always Been A Dictator’

"He never had a check, or balance or someone who said ‘enough is enough and you can’t do that,’” says Jackson.

Recent stories in the news have suggested that President Donald Trump possesses dictatorial traits, per the Inquisitr. At least one person who has known Trump for years agrees. Newsweek spoke to Kwame Jackson, a star on the first season of The Apprentice, who told interviewers that Trump isn’t used to listening when someone tells him “enough is enough,” when it comes to his brand and business.

“Trump has always been a dictator,” Jackson told Newsweek. “He ran the Trump Organization. He ran his brand within the media space. He never had a check, or balance or someone who said ‘enough is enough and you can’t do that.'”

Jackson appeared on the first season of The Apprentice, and though Trump gave him the boot from the show at the end of the season, the two stayed in touch over the years. Recently, their relationship, which faded in the early 2010s, was brought back into the news after Vanity Fair reported that Trump made offensive comments about Jackson.

“There’s no way I can let this black f*g win,” Trump reportedly said.

The 44-year-old leadership strategist says that he lost touch with the president when he became involved in the “birther” movement, which sought to prove the conspiracy that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States. When asked if the recently-revealed comments hurt him, he said: “not in the slightest.”

“I have a reasonably thick skin, and I have worked in corporate America. I have been a black man for 44 years in America, and I know what that means, and I know what comes with the territory,” he said.

He warns that he believes things will get worse before they get better in the United States, despite the Democratic Party gaining control of the House in this year’s mid-term elections.

Trump's Racism Doesn't Have To Be A Political Strategy. Sometimes It's Just Racism. https://t.co/DYuwU89kku — Kwame Jackson (@kwameinc) November 22, 2018

“Trump is setting the tone. He has the largest bully pulpit in America, and the largest global platform as president of the United States of America,” he said. “So, the things he says… they create the subtle messaging that weak-minded people listen to and react to.”

Newsweek asked the Harvard-educated entrepreneur if he believed that the president was playing a role, or if he means the things that he says.

“You know, people keep trying to have an exorcism of Donald Trump and his character. They are trying to find these tapes where Donald Trump calls me the n-word. They feel like if they find these tapes, that will finally prove the content of his character, that he’s a racist,” Jackson told Newsweek. “My thing is, there are so many data points along the way. What does it take for people to realize this is who this individual is?”