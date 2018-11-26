Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Sports Bra & Leggings In Latest Instagram Snap

Iggy Azalea has an amazing body, and she isn’t afraid to use it to promote beauty products. The Australian rapper took to her Instagram page on Monday to share two photos of herself donning a black sports bra and matching leggings to promote a meal replacement shake.

In the snaps, the 28-year-old rapper is posing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a kitchen as she holds the phone up. The “Kream” singer paired her athletic attire with a black and white Von Dutch hat, which she is wearing with her hair tied back in a relaxed ponytail. In the left snap of the collage, Azalea offers a more frontal look of her body, which showcases her washboard abs and overall toned midriff. In the second part of the collage, she offers a side view, which showcases her tiny waist and also her booty.

In the caption, Azalea touted about the effects of Flat Tummy Co., highlighting that the meal replacement product has helped her get better definition in her abs without losing her booty.

The post, which she shared with her 12.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 143,000 and more than 1,000 comments in about 3o minutes after being shared at the time of this writing, with fans taking to her comment section to compliment her body and physique and to ask for new music.

“You look beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added,”New album? We need!!!! Please!!! Queen of rap!!”

Another celeb who recently used the popular social media platform to promote the meal replacement shake is Khloe Kardashian. In a post she shared late last week, Kardashian also shared a side by side collage of herself in a sports bra and leggings as she posed in front of the mirror with a bottle of the shake featuring prominently in the shot.

As Digital Music Newshas reported, Azalea has recently signed a new $2.7 million deal with Empire after leaving her label, the UMG-owned Island Records. Her exit was no surprise, given that the Aussie hip-hop artist desperately wanted out of her contract, the report continued.

“I’m officially unsigned!!!! Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!” she wrote on social media two week ago, as quoted in the Digital Music News report.