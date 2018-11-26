Jaden Smith Doubles Down On Claim Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend

Are they or aren’t they? That is the question that many people have been asking since Jaden Smith publicly claimed that he was dating Tyler, the Creator. People went wild after Smith’s initial statement, but then the buzz was that Jaden was just toying with people. Now, however, people are speculating again after Smith insisted the two are a couple.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Jaden Smith announced during a concert performance earlier this month that Tyler, the Creator was his boyfriend. This immediately generated a great deal of speculation on the matter across social media. However, there was also a lot of confusion, especially as Smith seemingly also brought his girlfriend onto the stage to introduce her moments after making this supposed declaration.

Just Jared points out that shortly after that initial proclamation, during his MSFTS Frequency radio show, Jaden doubled down on the claim. During the Beats 1 Radio show, Smith addressed the previous statement and insisted he wasn’t making things up.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true. So, just so you know.”

As Hollywood Life notes, both Tyler, the Creator and Jaden have been subject to various rumors amongst their respective fan bases over their sexuality. Smith has previously talked about resisting gender stereotypes, and there’s been frequent speculation that he might be gay or bisexual. In addition, Tyler, the Creator has seemingly hinted that he was gay — and it’s been widely believed that he had a boyfriend.

While Tyler, the Creator did comment on Jaden’s claims via Twitter when the initial chaos ensued, it doesn’t look like he has said anything about it since. He initially tweeted that Smith was crazy in response to the claim the two were dating, but that wasn’t exactly a denial.

Smith has reportedly been dating Nashville actress Odessa Adlon for a few months now. In fact, that is who he is said to have brought up on stage during the concert where he originally said that he was dating Tyler, the Creator.

This sequence of events definitely leaves all the matter seeming fairly ambiguous and uncertain, but it doesn’t look as if Smith has any intention of clarifying his statements any further. Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator have known one another for a long time now — and are close — but have things turned romantic?

If not, is Smith just trolling people to bring attention to his projects — or is there a different kind of read on this relationship that may become clear at some point?

Jaden does love to get people guessing, and he has certainly succeeded in this case.