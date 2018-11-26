Nintendo Cyber Monday, Nintendo Switch Deal Offers eShop Credit

The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday offer is sure to please many people online today, as they snap up deals while completing some of their holiday shopping.

According to a report from Polygon, Nintendo has a one day sale today for those who purchase the popular Nintendo Switch console. For shoppers who did not snap a great Black Friday deal on the gaming system, today’s Cyber Monday deal sweetens the pot a bit.

Today, buyers can receive $35 in Nintendo eShop credit for every $299.99 Switch purchase. One caveat, though — this special is only for Switches that come with the gray Joy-Con controllers or the neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers. It does not work with any bundles. The credit can be used for anything on Nintendo’s digital store. Right now the eShop has a sale on games, one that ends on November 28, so the bonus credit offers a great way to pick up a new game for the new system.

Variety reported, “‘With the holiday season already in full force, we wanted to offer a deal on Nintendo Switch to help make holiday shopping a little easier for families,'” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. ‘If you have someone on your list who is hard to shop for, this $35 in Nintendo eShop credit can be used toward their favorite kinds of games.'”

The $35 credit would help in pre-ordering the upcoming, highly anticipated Switch title, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This sought after title also has a $10 credit if you pre-order on Amazon before its December 7 release date. For the classic game lovers on your list, there are also great games like Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe available — and the $35 credit cuts down the price of those games significantly, especially with the eShop sale happening now.

Plus, if you purchase the system at GameStop, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card in addition to the credit. If you would rather just buy the system for a great price, Rakuten has the Switch with gray Joy-Con controllers for $249 using the code CYBER20.

With an original release date of March 2017, the Switch is still a hot gaming console in its second holiday season. It is unique because it is a hybrid system that not only allows for at home gaming, but it also provides an on the go experience for players. Gamers can enjoy the full experience anytime, anywhere because of its hand-held capability.

These special Cyber Monday deals sell out quickly, so time is of the essence today for snagging the sales.